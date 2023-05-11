Post-election Relaxation !

May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Mysuru voted along with the rest of the State, candidates were back in the office, meeting voters and visitors at their residences/ offices and thanking the party cadre. A few spent time with their families or took time off to rest.

With the key Assembly elections over, leaders seem to be gearing up with offering prayers at different temples. Candidates of the four Constituencies in Mysuru city — Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari Assembly segments — were in a relaxed mood this morning.

While some candidates continued to hold discussions with party leaders and workers about their poll prospects, a few others chilled out.

Chamundeshwari MLA and JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD) was seen relaxing with his grandchildren and other family members, playing indoor cricket and other desi games at his residence in Vontikoppal. Narasimharaja JD(S) candidate Abdul Khader Shahid spent time with his family members at his residence in Kesare.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait sharing a lighter moment with his family members at his house.

Narasimharaja BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy, along with his wife Geetha, visited Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt on Narayana Shastry Road and offered special prayers to the deity. Later he spent some quality time with his family members at his residence.

Chamundeshwari BJP candidate V. Kaveesh Gowda visited Sri Mruthyunjaya Temple in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and sought the blessings of the deity.

Chamaraja MLA and BJP candidate L. Nagendra was seen having thorough discussions with party workers and leaders on his poll prospects at his residence in K.G. Koppal. He also sought inputs on booth-wise poll percentages and the number of votes he may get in each of them.

Narasimharaja BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy and wife Geetha at Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt on N.S. Road.

Chamaraja Congress candidate K. Harishgowda, Narasimharaja MLA and Congress candidate Tanveer Sait and Krishnaraja Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar too were seen having discussions with their respective Constituency Congress workers on their poll prospects and the likely tally of votes.

Meanwhile, K.R. Nagar MLA and JD(S) candidate S.R. Mahesh flew to Shirdi this morning to have the darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba. Mahesh is expected to return to Mysuru by Saturday morning when the counting of votes will be taken up.

Chamundeshwari BJP candidate V. Kaveesh Gowda at Sri Mruthyunjaya Temple in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

Krishnaraja BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa going through Mysuru Mithra at BJP Office in Chamarajapuram.

Krishnaraja BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, who contested the Assembly election for the first time, was in a relaxed mood, going through newspapers at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning. He also held discussions with State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar, party leader H.G. Giridhar and party leaders and workers who visited the BJP Office. He was also seen making his own poll calculations.