Three-tier security for EVMs at strong rooms

May 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the fate of candidates securely sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT systems (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), the machines were brought to the mustering centres and after de-mustering, the machines were shifted to the Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women on Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli).

It was a night-long process that began after the polling concluded at 6 pm yesterday. After sealing the EVMs and VVPATs, they were brought from the polling booths to the mustering centres for the de-mustering process.

All 11 mustering centres had dedicated strong rooms and the machines were deposited there in booth-wise manner as per the serial numbers. Polling officers of the booths left the mustering centres after the machines were locked in the strong rooms.

Picture shows one of the strong rooms being doubled-sealed in the presence of DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer.

Night-long process

Later in the night, the machines were brought to the counting centre at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women and Central Armed Reserve Police personnel, senior district officers and the Police were involved in the operation. The process was videographed for additional security.

According to election officers, it was past midnight when the machines reached the main counting centre. Here too, the machines were segregated Constituency-wise and were placed in the designated sections under a pre-determined number. This process was completed early in the morning after which, the strong rooms were sealed and the security was handed over to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The strong rooms have only one entry point and a double lock system. One key is kept with Returning Officer and the other with the Assistant Returning Officer of the concerned Assembly Constituency. Other entry points of the strong rooms (including windows) have been sealed in such a way that no one has access inside the strong rooms.

Sealed till May 13, 8 am

The machines will be opened on the counting day of May 13 at 8 am in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, sector magistrates and the contesting candidates. EVMs and VVPATs of all 11 Constituencies have been stored in the designated strong rooms and each Constituency has a separate counting hall and other allied arrangements.

Taking the apprehensions and fears of political parties into account, the Election Commission (EC) has directed district election authorities to fortify the strong rooms. The security in all strong rooms has been beefed up to three layers. While over 80 armed CRPF personnel are providing the first layer of security, the second layer of security is provided by the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). The third layer is managed by over 350 personnel from the City Armed Reserve who will work in three shifts.

Double-lock system

These rooms are sealed in a double lock system and it is humanly impossible to reach the strong rooms as there are over 30 closed circuit (CC) surveillance cameras. Even the senior officials can only inspect the security arrangements from outside the strong room. Even the entire campus has been put under surveillance.

“An additional 40 CCTV cameras will be installed today and there are dedicated TV screens to beam the visuals. This will act as a deterrent to those who try to approach the strong rooms. Armed central force has been kept on 24×7 vigil right at the entrance door of all the strong rooms. No one, including the district election authority, would be allowed to come close to the strong room without signing in the log book put up at the entrance,” City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told Star of Mysore.

The log book will be maintained by the security personnel in which entries should be made about the date, time, duration and name(s) of anyone entering the premises. On the counting day, 200 more City Civil Police personnel will be deployed. Parking will not be allowed on the premises of the counting centre and all vehicles must be parked at a distance, the Commissioner added.

In addition, DCP M. Muthuraj and Narasimharaja ACP Ashwathnarayan and Vijayanagar ACP Gajendra Prasad will do regular checks at an interval of two to three hours to ensure security.

Elaborate arrangements for food, water and toilets have been made for the security personnel along with fire extinguishers and ambulances.