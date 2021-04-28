Post Graduate woman turns chain snatcher
April 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman was caught by the public while fleeing with a gold chain she had allegedly snatched from an elderly lady at Sunnadakeri yesterday afternoon.

The accused is 29-year-old Pavithra, a resident of Lakshmipuram in city.

Yesterday at about 1.30 pm, Pavithra, who went to the house of 70-year-old Nagarathnamma, located in opposite to K.R. Police Station and asked for water. When Nagarathnamma gave her a glass of water, Pavithra snatched a 40 gram gold chain worn by the elderly lady and tried to flee from the spot.

Shocked Nagarathnamma raised an alarm which attracted passersby, who caught Pavithra and handed her over to the Police.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that the accused is a MA graduate and her husband is in a respected profession.

K.R. Police, who registered a case, produced the accused before the Magistrate, who remanded her to judicial custody.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Post Graduate woman turns chain snatcher”

  1. vishnu bhat says:
    April 28, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    easier than working to earn a living?

    Reply

