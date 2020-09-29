Postal Department launches digital account opening at doorstep
News

Postal Department launches digital account opening at doorstep

September 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of India Post launched a campaign in city this morning to open digital postal account at people’s doorstep in a minute by paying just Rs.100.

A.K. Nayak, Senior Postal Superintendent and Raju Kaleshwar, Assistant Postal Superintendent, Mysuru Division, said through this account, people can pay electricity bill, DTH recharge, mobile recharge by sitting at home. Money can be transferred to any bank account 24X7 and get transfer of money to your account from any account. The advantage of this account is that 4 percent interest will be paid to the account holders by the Postal Department.

They said that the digital account could be linked with the postal savings account and pay towards Recurring Deposit, PPF and Sukanya Samruddhi account. The eligible beneficiaries can get direct benefit transfer of widow pension, old age pension and other social schemes, to their account which will be called as India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Account. 

Different types of facilities at IPPB are: Banking Services – Savings and Current Account, Loans and Deposits; Mutual Funds; Insurance; Domestic Remittance Service; Direct Benefit Transfer; Doorstep Banking.

Postmen will be present at your doorstep at 7 am, collect your Aadhaar Number and mobile phone number to open digital postal account on the spot. Since it is a zero balance account, people can withdraw Rs.100 soon after opening of  account. The account can be operated through the basic mobile to get OTP. The smart phone has 14 languages option with which the account holders can get all details in the language of their choice.

READ ALSO  Postal Department extends Small Savings Schemes to rural branches

There are 1.55 lakh Post Offices in the country of which 269 are in Mysuru Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching