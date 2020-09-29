Postal Department launches digital account opening at doorstep

September 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of India Post launched a campaign in city this morning to open digital postal account at people’s doorstep in a minute by paying just Rs.100.

A.K. Nayak, Senior Postal Superintendent and Raju Kaleshwar, Assistant Postal Superintendent, Mysuru Division, said through this account, people can pay electricity bill, DTH recharge, mobile recharge by sitting at home. Money can be transferred to any bank account 24X7 and get transfer of money to your account from any account. The advantage of this account is that 4 percent interest will be paid to the account holders by the Postal Department.

They said that the digital account could be linked with the postal savings account and pay towards Recurring Deposit, PPF and Sukanya Samruddhi account. The eligible beneficiaries can get direct benefit transfer of widow pension, old age pension and other social schemes, to their account which will be called as India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Account.

Different types of facilities at IPPB are: Banking Services – Savings and Current Account, Loans and Deposits; Mutual Funds; Insurance; Domestic Remittance Service; Direct Benefit Transfer; Doorstep Banking.

Postmen will be present at your doorstep at 7 am, collect your Aadhaar Number and mobile phone number to open digital postal account on the spot. Since it is a zero balance account, people can withdraw Rs.100 soon after opening of account. The account can be operated through the basic mobile to get OTP. The smart phone has 14 languages option with which the account holders can get all details in the language of their choice.

There are 1.55 lakh Post Offices in the country of which 269 are in Mysuru Division.