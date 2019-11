November 16, 2019

Nanjangud: Senior Police Officer Prabhakar Rao Shinde took over as the new Dy.SP of Nanjangud Sub-division from outgoing Dy.SP C. Malik here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that he worked as Nanjangud Circle Inspector earlier and his experience would help in carrying out his job much better. He sought the co-operation of the members of the public in maintaining Law and Order and to regulate the increasing traffic in the temple town.