Pramoda Devi Wadiyar stakes claim to 5,135 acres in Chamarajanagar

April 8, 2025

Chamarajanagar: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, has laid claim to nearly 5,135 acres of private land in Chamarajanagar district.

She stated that she has credible information indicating the Chamarajanagar District Administration is planning to convert several villages containing Royal Family properties into revenue villages.

In a letter dated Mar. 20, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar and both the Deputy and Assistant Directors of the Land Records Department, Pramoda Devi has requested that khatas for these private properties — claimed to belong to the late Maharaja of Mysore — be issued in her name immediately.

According to her letter, the land spans several villages and survey numbers across Chamarajanagar district and is part of the Royal Family’s private holdings, as per an agreement signed between the Maharaja of Mysore and the Union Government on Jan. 23, 1950.

She has urged that these properties must not be registered in anyone else’s name or converted into revenue villages. Her letter specifically requests that it be treated as a formal petition, directing officials to halt any registration or transaction concerning the land until it is officially transferred to her name.

Listed properties

The properties listed include: 4,445 acres in Attugulipura, approximately 150 acres across various survey numbers in Haradanahalli, 63 acres in Boodhithittu, about 75 acres in Karadihalla, 190 acres in Kannikere, 199 acres in Survey Number 563 of Ummathuru, 13 acres in Basavanapura and Janana Mantapa and its garden in Chamarajanagar town.

In total, the petition asserts that these areas amount to approximately 5,135 acres under the ownership of the Mysore Royal Family.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner C.T. Shilpa Nag confirmed that the letter was received on Mar. 21 and that the application is currently under verification.

“However, no supporting documents have been submitted to prove these are private properties of the Maharaja,” she said. The Chamarajanagar Tahsildar has been instructed to verify the claims and conduct an inquiry.”

She further added, “Depending on the findings of the Tahsildar’s inquiry, we will decide whether to seek further direction from the Government or issue an endorsement.” Highlighting the sensitivity of such land claims, the DC cited the case of Siddaiahanapura, which was once forest land but has since been converted into a revenue village. “Residents are still facing issues regarding land documentation and we are working to resolve them,” she said.