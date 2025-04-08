Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Pancha Maharathotsava at Nanjangud tomorrow
April 8, 2025

Mysuru: Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Pancha Maharathotsava will be held at Nanjangud tomorrow (Apr. 9).

The Gowthama Pancha Maharathotsava begins from Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5 am and 5.40 am.

The district administration is all set to host the annual car festival, commonly called as Dodda Jathre, with adequate arrangements in place for drinking water, mobile toilets and temporary health clinics for the benefit of the devotees.

The temple town has been provided tight security with the Police Department erecting watch towers and installing CCTV cameras at various vantage points apart from deputing personnel on ground to keep an eye on the proceedings.

Temple premises, surroundings and main thoroughfares of the town have been decorated with lights adding glitter to the car festival. The district administration has issued guidelines for distribution of prasadam by various organisations and has directed them to seek permission from the Health Department.

Authorities have also taken up cleaning works in and around the temple and at the banks of River Kapila ahead. The district administration has requested KSRTC to deploy more buses and Railways to increase the number of bogies to trains travelling towards Nanjangud.

This is the only Pancha Maharathotsava in Southern India, where five Rathas (chariots) are drawn at once.

