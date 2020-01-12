Pratham Mysore celebrates Model Village Day

January 12, 2020

Science, Maths, Kannada and English Exhibition a great hit among students, teachers and parents

Mysuru: Pratham Mysore celebrated Model Village Day yesterday at Muthathi Government Higher Primary School in T. Narasipur taluk. Four villages (Hyaknur, Muthathi, Sujlur and Mavinahalli) were developed as Model Villages.

As part of the Model Village Day, a Science, Maths, Kannada and English Exhibition was organised and it was inaugurated by Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy. Government School children enthusiastically participated in the exhibition and shared innovative ideas and physical and practical models.

According to Ashvini Ranjan, Managing Trustee of Pratham Mysore and the man behind this initiative, the Model Village project was to involve the village as a whole to take interest and oversee the performance of the village school and the quality of learning of children.

This was also to highlight the role of the mother as an important component in a child’s learning. The two-year effort of Pratham towards this development and the sincerity of purpose by the village reflected in the performance of the school children at the Village Day fair.

The fair had different stalls for Science, Maths, Kannada and English. Many visitors including educationists and corporate executives from many parts of the country expressed their appreciation and congratulated the work done by Pratham.

Speaking at the interaction organised as part of the event, K.B. Ganapathy highlighted the need for adoption of more villages for transforming them into academic model villages. Pointing out that the Government has come up with many initiatives for enhancing the academic quality in Government Schools, he said that the success of government initiatives depended much on the co-operation of teachers, villagers and voluntary organisations.

Noting that the students of all the four Government Schools who took part in the event have gained command over English and other subjects, Ganapathy stressed on the need for introducing this sort of an initiative in other Government Schools across the State. He also complimented the efforts of Pratham Mysore and the teachers for the success of this unique project.

Managing Trustee of Pratham Mysore Ashvini Ranjan revealed said that the learning capability of school children had enormously increased in the last two years. Students have been learning subjects with more interest and determination.

The demonstration that the children gave on the models displayed at the exhibition was ample proof of their talent, growing knowledge and learning skills.

Pratham programme Co-ordinator Jagadish said that children who are poor in academics are identified and trained in four stages. These children are taught in groups and the parents too are assigned certain responsibilities.

He added that there has been a marked change in the academic performance of the children since the implementation of the project.

Prof. T. Padmini, another Trustee of Pratham Mysore, said that apart from training local teachers, Pratham Mysore has appointed a teacher whose job is to teach children for two hours a day and train children in Computers. The Trust has given some important tips on organising educational fests at a low cost and also on the methods of learning, she added.

Muttatti Government School Headmaster Rajendra, Hyaknur School Headmaster Govindaraju, Mavinahalli School Headmaster Kumaraswamy and Sujlur School Headmistress Asha were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, Sujlur School was awarded Best SDMC School prize, Hyaknur School was awarded Best Academic Model Village School prize and Muttatti School was awarded the Best School in Sports prize.

Pratham Mysore Trustees Shashi Ranjan, Anil Kothari, Nirmala Prakash and Ashok Rao, CEO A. Seshadri, Advisor Bhamy V. Shenoy and others were present.

