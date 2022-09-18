Preparations on for President’s first visit

September 18, 2022

District Minister inspects protocol arrangements atop Chamundi Hill

State to spend Rs. 34.50 crore for 2022 Dasara; Gold cards soon

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations are in full swing atop Chamundi Hill for President of India Droupadi Murmu’s maiden visit to Mysuru where she will inaugurate the Dasara Nada Habba on Sept. 26. The stage is being erected along with other arrangements to enable smooth welcoming, inauguration and departure.

This morning, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar visited Chamundi Hill and took a briefing from the officials including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta. Others present during the visit were MP Pratap Simha, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (GP) President Bharath.

A detailed map of the Temple was shown to the Minister listing out the entry and exit points for the President’s visit. The Minister said that they are awaiting communication from the President’s Office regarding the protocol to be followed during the VVIP visit and the composition of the President’s entourage.

“We are expecting a mail from the President’s Office and all arrangements will be made as per the protocol. This includes VVIP security. Changes required in the protocol will be followed,” he said.

The Minister inspected the place for parking, from where the President will head towards the stage, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, the number of crowds, restrictions and the place for other convoys of VIPs. “Details including the number of people attending, the crowd and the distance between the crowd and the stage will be chalked out later and changes, if any, will be made after the communique from the President’s Office comes,” Somashekar added.

Funds for Dasara

Chairing a Dasara preparation meeting at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) auditorium yesterday, Minister Somashekar said that Rs. 5 crore will be released from the Mysore Palace Board, Rs. 10 crore from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Rs. 4.50 crore will be released to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for an attractive illumination.

“In all, Rs. 34.50 crore will be spent by the State Government for Dasara. Additional funds will be released in stages and these include money for development works,” he said.

The office of the President had sought a minute-to-minute programme of the Dasara inaugural, which has been shared by the officials, the Minister added.

The officials will now have to inform the President’s office if Central Ministers will be participating in the programme. Once the programme schedule is approved, the invitations will be printed. “We will go to Delhi and give the invitation,” Somashekar said.

Single-ticket system

The Minister announced a single-ticket system for the benefit of tourists and it will cost Rs. 500 for adults and Rs. 250 for children. The ticket is valid for entry into the Mysore Palace, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Mysuru Zoo and Rail Museum.

Following a demand for Dasara Gold Cards, the Dasara Executive Committee has decided to launch them. A final decision on the number of Gold Cards that is to be printed and sold will be taken in a day or two, the Minister said.