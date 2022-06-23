Prevent flow of UGD and rain water into drains: MLA instructs officials

June 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD)has instructed officials to take steps to prevent UGD and rain water from flowing into drains at Vijayanagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages.

The MLA gave the instructions during spot inspections to commence various development works in Vijayangar 1st Stage.

GTD, who saw the walls of a storm water drain passing through Vijayanagar 3rd Stage had collapsed, instructed the officials to construct them. He said that steps are being taken for the development of Aishwarya Petrol Bunk Road, Jodi Bevina Mara Road, construction of drains and other road development works in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

The MLA who observed that the residents of Hootagalli KHB Colony were facing problems to pay their water bills, he instructed MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy to open a counter in Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) Office so that the residents need not go far to pay their water bills.

The MCC Commissioner then instructed Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Executive Engineer Suvarna to get the software installed in Hootagalli CMC Office so that the public can pay their water bills there.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.