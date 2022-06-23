Prevent flow of UGD and rain water into drains: MLA instructs officials
News

Prevent flow of UGD and rain water into drains: MLA instructs officials

June 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD)has instructed officials to take steps to prevent UGD and rain water from flowing into drains at Vijayanagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages.

The MLA gave the instructions during spot inspections to commence various development works in Vijayangar 1st Stage.

GTD, who saw the walls of a storm water drain passing through Vijayanagar 3rd Stage had collapsed, instructed the officials to construct them. He said that steps are being taken for the development of Aishwarya Petrol Bunk Road, Jodi Bevina Mara Road, construction of drains and other road development works in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

The MLA who observed that the residents of Hootagalli KHB Colony were facing problems to pay their water bills, he instructed MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy to open a counter in Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) Office so that the residents need not go far to pay their water bills.

The MCC Commissioner then instructed Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Executive Engineer Suvarna to get the software installed in Hootagalli CMC Office so that the public can pay their water bills there.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching