Primary, high school teachers’ transfer to begin on June 10

Mysuru: The Department of Public Instruction has initiated the process of transfer of primary and high school teachers. The Department has released a circular in this regard and has declared the dates and schedule of the transfers.

According to the Department circular, the transfer process will begin from June 10 and teachers can apply for transfers online from June 12. Counselling for transferring primary school teachers will begin on June 26 while counselling for high school teacher transfers will begin on June 24.

For primary teachers transfer, the respective BEOs and DDPIs have been asked to publish TDS, school area and zonal details in a computerised format on June 10 so that the teachers wishing for a transfer can obtain details.

After allocation of additional teachers for places, on June 12, BEOs & DDPIs have to publish school-wise details of number of teachers and existing vacancies in that particular school. Teachers have been given a chance to file objections if any for the list by June 20. The objections will be sorted out by June 22. The entire process of transfers has to be completed by Aug.10.

Teachers can upload their transfer application and relevant documents on the transfer web portal of the Department specially created for the purpose. All the documents uploaded must be easily readable. Teachers can refer to the guidelines that have been published in the Education Department website. Those teachers who have participated in 2018 transfer process and have chosen their place of work too can participate in the present transfer process. Seniority norm will be strictly followed while transferring teachers from one location to another. Five percent norm will be followed while allotting additional teachers, request transfer and compulsory transfer. Three percent norm will be followed while transferring teachers under inter-unit request transfers.

