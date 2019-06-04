City Top Cop holds meet on Urs Road parking woes

Mysuru: City Police have come forward to introduce a new scheme to tackle parking problems on the busy Devaraja Urs Road.

A meeting was held in this regard recently at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad that was chaired by Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna where Traffic ACP G.N. Mohan, Traffic Police Inspectors and Devaraja Police Station Inspectors participated and drew up new plans.

The Police Commissioner pointed out that though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had called for tender four times in the past to introduce pay-and-park system on Devaraja Urs Road, no one had come forward to participate in the tender and hence, it has been kept in abeyance.

Shop owners on Devaraja Urs Road themselves park their cars from 9 am to 10 pm on one side of the road. Hence, over 80 percent space is occupied by them. Besides, employees who work in the shops park their two-wheelers on the other side of the road, he said. The public are put to a lot of inconvenience as only the remaining 20 per cent of the space is available for them. So it is a common sight to see many car owners waiting endlessly for a place to park their vehicles. This results in causing traffic problems. Hence, many hesitate to go to Devaraja Urs Road due to lack of parking space, said the Commissioner.

Balakrishna asked the Traffic Police to take down the vehicle numbers of the car owners and trace the owners of the cars. Once the owners of those vehicles that are parked for more than two hours are identified, a meeting of local area Corporator and shop owners must be called to find solutions, he told the meeting.

Shop owners, instead of parking their vehicles from morning till evening on Devaraja Urs Road, must make alternative arrangements which in turn will help public to park their vehicles. Besides, those who park their vehicles for more than two hours must be charged extra parking fee for every hour, he added.

DCP M. Muthuraj and all sub-division ACPs were present.

