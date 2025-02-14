Private agency accused of harassing orchestra singers
News

Private agency accused of harassing orchestra singers

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: Sangeetha Kalaavidara Hitarakshana Vedike Chief Convenor Nagaraj V. Bairy has accused a private copyright agency of seeking  Copyright Royalty payment from singers and other artistes for conduct of Musical Nites and other such programmes at public places, auditoriums and halls.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bairy said that singers are presenting orchestra and other cultural programmes at different venues in Mysuru. Most of these programmes have free entry for public. Though the artistes are giving performances by spending their own money, it is a matter of concern that the private agency is harassing the artistes in the name of Copyright Royalty, he maintained.

“The agency is fixing Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 as Royalty per programme. However, the Copyright Act exempts charity shows and Government-sponsored programmes. But still the agency is placing hurdles for any Musical Nites or programmes being organised in Mysuru. This apart, the agency is threatening the Hall owners to let out the Halls only upon payment of Royalty. As such, it has become nearly impossible for singers to present programmes for the past couple of months due to harassment,” he pointed out.

A memorandum will be submitted to the Central and State Governments seeking termination of the agency and to allow organisations of programmes as earlier, he added.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, artistes R. Lakshmana, Krishnamurthy, Srikantarao, Kavita Kamath, Mohan Kumari, Paul Devanand, Ganesh Bhat and Revanna were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching