Private agency accused of harassing orchestra singers

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: Sangeetha Kalaavidara Hitarakshana Vedike Chief Convenor Nagaraj V. Bairy has accused a private copyright agency of seeking Copyright Royalty payment from singers and other artistes for conduct of Musical Nites and other such programmes at public places, auditoriums and halls.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bairy said that singers are presenting orchestra and other cultural programmes at different venues in Mysuru. Most of these programmes have free entry for public. Though the artistes are giving performances by spending their own money, it is a matter of concern that the private agency is harassing the artistes in the name of Copyright Royalty, he maintained.

“The agency is fixing Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 as Royalty per programme. However, the Copyright Act exempts charity shows and Government-sponsored programmes. But still the agency is placing hurdles for any Musical Nites or programmes being organised in Mysuru. This apart, the agency is threatening the Hall owners to let out the Halls only upon payment of Royalty. As such, it has become nearly impossible for singers to present programmes for the past couple of months due to harassment,” he pointed out.

A memorandum will be submitted to the Central and State Governments seeking termination of the agency and to allow organisations of programmes as earlier, he added.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, artistes R. Lakshmana, Krishnamurthy, Srikantarao, Kavita Kamath, Mohan Kumari, Paul Devanand, Ganesh Bhat and Revanna were present at the press meet.