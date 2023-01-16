Priyanka Gandhi addresses women  party workers in Bengaluru
Photo News

Priyanka Gandhi addresses women  party workers in Bengaluru

January 16, 2023

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walking out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru along with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar this morning to take part in Congress party’s ‘Naa Nayaki’ (Me, the leader) Women’s Convention at the Bangalore Palace Grounds.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah and other Congress leaders, being welcomed with a huge apple garland at the Palace Grounds, where she addressed the rally of women party workers. 

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Priyanka Gandhi addresses women  party workers in Bengaluru”

  1. Howdy, Modi! says:
    January 18, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will say , this woman is the dynastical member of Gandhi dynasty.
    But, we saw in Mysore recently, Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family were treated as Royalty in the JSS hospital, with Suttur Seer attending and they were taken on a special plane back to Ahmadabad!
    Amit Shah’s son Jay Sha, behaves as the maharaja of Gujarat, controlling every thing there.,
    So we know about Modi’s and Shah’s dynasties.
    Both are hypocrites.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching