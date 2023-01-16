Priyanka Gandhi addresses women  party workers in Bengaluru

January 16, 2023

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walking out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru along with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar this morning to take part in Congress party’s ‘Naa Nayaki’ (Me, the leader) Women’s Convention at the Bangalore Palace Grounds.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah and other Congress leaders, being welcomed with a huge apple garland at the Palace Grounds, where she addressed the rally of women party workers.