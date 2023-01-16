Priyanka Gandhi addresses women  party workers in Bengaluru

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walking out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru along with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar this morning to take part in Congress party’s ‘Naa Nayaki’ (Me, the leader) Women’s Convention at the Bangalore Palace Grounds.
Priyanka Gandhi, along with D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah and other Congress leaders, being welcomed with a huge apple garland at the Palace Grounds, where she addressed the rally of women party workers.
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will say , this woman is the dynastical member of Gandhi dynasty.
But, we saw in Mysore recently, Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family were treated as Royalty in the JSS hospital, with Suttur Seer attending and they were taken on a special plane back to Ahmadabad!
Amit Shah’s son Jay Sha, behaves as the maharaja of Gujarat, controlling every thing there.,
So we know about Modi’s and Shah’s dynasties.
Both are hypocrites.