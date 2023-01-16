Five-day Abhiyenthararu National Theatre Fest in city from Jan. 18

January 16, 2023

Abhiyenthararu – A Theatre for Engineers is celebrating 30th anniversary during 2023. To mark the celebration, Abhiyenthararu, in association with the Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, has organised National Theatre Festival from Jan. 18 to 22 at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises here, according to Abhiyenthararu President H.S. Suresh Babu.

The Theatre Fest will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on Jan. 18 by renowned poet H.S. Shivaprakash. National School of Drama-Bengaluru Director Veena Sharma will preside. Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be the guests of honour.

Apart from five plays, Folk Songs and Tatvapada by Rajyotsava award recipient folk artiste from Koppala Mareppa Chennadasa and troupe has been organised on Jan. 21 at 6 pm and Film and Theatre Music Director Ramachandra Hadapada will present Sufi Songs on Jan. 22 at 6 pm.

The 5-day Theatre Fest features best plays from New Delhi, Mumbai, Mangaluru and Bengaluru at 7 pm every day. Entry ticket is Rs.100 for each play.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 18 — Kendonians (Kannada)

Team: Astitva, Mangaluru; Playwright: M.P. Rajesh; Director: Arun Lal, Kerala

Synopsis: Kendonians is a play that depicts the suffering of the people caught in an illusionary world of brands, materialism, hypocrisy and unemployment.

‘Damanna,’ the protagonist of the play, a small tea stall owner, living happily in his village with his family, enjoying the cultural and religious harmony, was allured by a visa agent with a high salary to go to a country called Kendonia. Only after reaching there, he realises that he is duped and he can’t go back. Once in an unknown land, of no return, he had no choice but to work like a monkey in a Circus Company. The events that turn out there, the people he meets, make him realise the irony of this developmental world. This play has been performed in Tulu, Kannada, Konkani and Malayalam, winning hearts of numerous people, helping them to see the mirror image of progress.

Actors: Clanwin Fernandes, Amrin Dsouza, Zeena Braggs, Sandeep Tellis, Anstin Machado, Claren, Imaani, Donna, Shwetha Tuppadamane, Amrutha, Avani Shetty, Anagha, Akhil Majeed Sweedal, Dennis Monteiro and Deepthi.

Jan. 19 — Samrajyam (Hindi)

Team: Abhinaya Kalyana, Mumbai; Playwright: Jagadish Pawar; Director: Abhijeet Zunjarrao

Synopsis: The drama clearly shows the present day politics, family disputes and the rise of the elder person of the same family and the person in power. There is a trust broken. So the only thing to believe is the unbelief! Which we can see from today’s politics.

The direction point of view of the play is that the audience in every language can take away the thought of the play in their own way. There is no language but everything unfolds through the arrangement. At present, in today’s situation, there is servant of the party who has an eye and ears on every discussion. In the beginning, we get to see servant in Ravana’s Lanka. He works only for the bucks he gets. So when you want to gain respect for yourself, you can buy people who will talk about you for four bucks, but that kind of servant won’t talk about you for long.

In order to be remembered forever, you need to add different people who will speak to your true work and experience of truth. Even if the Government changes, you can see such people forever on currency notes. Then not people but money itself sings your praises.

Actors: Abhijeet Zunjarrao, Omkar Jadhav, Vinayak Chavan, Rakesh, Rajendra Swami, Bharat Pawae, Mayuresh Patil, Ajinkya Tekale, Yogiraj Bal, Nitesh Halgekar, Shivani Kharpude and Nisha.

Jan. 20 — In Quest of Peace (Hindi)

Team: Meraki Theatre Group, New Delhi; Playwright: Tanay Tarany; Director: Vikas Garg

Synopsis: A crowning moment has emerged for the members of a Delhi-based Theatre Group as they have been selected to perform their play ‘In Quest of Peace’ at a prestigious International Theatre Festival. Rising to the occasion, artistes of the group are all set to deliver the best at the helm of their dreams, despite personal and social conflicts they are facing.

But the times are tough and diplomatic ties between nations are not at very best. A night before the performance, the director comes to know that members have been poisoned by an enemy State. Did the spirit to perform sublime at the very claws of death? Or the show went on midst falling pillars?

The play explores the varied commotions and conflicts that an artiste must incur at every level of personal, social and even international front. From fragile family bonds to recurring past, from self-doubt to a spirit ferocious enough to defy every odd that comes between the artist and the urge to perform, “In Quest of Peace” celebrates tears, smiles, defeats, victories and even death of the artistes.

And of course, it affirms the very belief that “The Show Must Go On…” It Must. It Will. Always.

Actors: Ashok, Dishi Agarwal, Krishna Dallal, Niharika Das, Pankaj, Raman Gupta, Sapna Pal and Vikas Garg.

Jan. 21 — Dropathi Helthavale (Kannada)

Team: Rangasthe Trust, Bengaluru; Director: Ganesh Mandarthi

Synopsis: The play is a turn of important events in Dropathi’s life characterised by herself. Dropathi is an unimaginable character and a cold ablaze concealed in the inner faculty of every other female on the planet without exception.

Actors: Mandara Hebbar, Ananya Suresh, Vaishnavi Chakrapani, Deepthi Monsingh, Nagashree, Srinidhi Hebbar, Gururaj, Vivek, Akhila R. Rao, Charith, Jagdeesh, Nandish, Ganesh, Basavaraj and Anoopa.

Jan. 22 — Chora Purana (Kannada)

Team: Abhijna, Bengaluru; Playwright: Siddagangaiah; Director: Manjunath L. Badigera

Synopsis: A young thief falls in love with a charming prostitute. He promises to win her the kingdom, undeniably steal the kingdom for her. The story revolves around the thief and what awaits him in his odyssey serves the plot.

Published in 1987, the play is a comical satire on the contemporary political state of affairs, democracy, social justice and human connections.

Manjunath L. Badiger, the Director of the play ‘Chora Puraana,’ delineates about the shunned popularity of the play, stating the ‘plot’ to be the probable cause.

Actors: Balaji, Vaishnavi Chakrapani, S. Kavyashree, Keshav, Harshitha Rangaswamy, Prirhan Kumar, Lakshmi Urs, Suchan Gowda, H.V. Rakshith, Yogesh Gowda, Mruthyunjaya, Harish Rudraiah, Siddu, Aishwarya Shetty, Latha Prasad and Karthik G. Datt.