Problems faced by Mysureans

November 13, 2019

Sir,

These are some of the observations on problems faced by us in our day-to-day lives in this city:

Why are we getting water from tankers even though the reservoirs and dams are full? It is the responsibility of KUWS&DB and Vani Vilas Water Works to supply clean, potable drinking water to the entire city. Most of the roads in the city are full of craters and potholes. This poses a hazard to motorists and pedestrians. Pavement paver blocks too are unevenly laid which is extremely dangerous for pedestrians, especially after dusk. There is a vegetable market behind Dasara Exhibition Grounds and near Mall of Mysore. As vegetables are strewn around by the vendors, a lot of cattle roam around the entire area throughout the day and night. They feed on the rotting vegetables, loiter around and create a big nuisance for pedestrians and motorists. This is also a health hazard as a lot of garbage collects there, which contributes to mosquito breeding and insects. Also, there are a lot of garbage heaps around the entire city. The monkey menace is almost unbearable. They all come from near JSS Hospital and enter our apartments. A lot of accidents occur because of reckless driving by motorists, autos and motorcyclists. The cops should be alert and levy heavy fines for reckless driving, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the roads and breaking traffic signals. Street lights should also be installed on all roads and should be working after dusk too.

Mysuru is a beautiful city which is neglected. It would be good for the betterment of the city if all the authorities concerned wake up and take prompt action.

– P.V. Wadia, Mysuru, 1.11.2019

