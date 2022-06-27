Procession marks Kempegowda Jayanthi
June 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession marked the 513th Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi organised by the District Administration in association with Kempegowda Jayantotsava Samiti in city this morning.

The procession was launched  in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate with several Seers from different Mutts, elected representatives and others showering petals on Nandi Dhwaja.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Hunsur Road to Kalamandira, where the stage programme was organised.

People taking part in the grand procession near City Bus Stand prior to the stage programme.

Hundreds of people took part in the procession that featured a specially decorated vehicle carrying a less than life-size statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder and fortifier  of Bengaluru. The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes and decorated bullock carts that lent colour and magnificence to the procession.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakhamutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji and several other Seers, Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra, former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, Corporator K.V. Sridhar, Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha Director C.G. Gangadhar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, leaders Kaveesh Gowda, Jayaprakash and others were present.

