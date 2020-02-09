Promotion of Forest farming: Saplings available at discounted price
February 9, 2020

Farmers can buy saplings from the Forest Dept. directly and get a 30 percent subsidy per tree per year

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to promote Forest farming, the Forest Department is distributing saplings of speciality crops at a discounted price to the farmers, under its ‘Forest Farming Promotion’ scheme.

Announcing this at a press meet here recently, Sarvachetana Abhivruddhi Samsthe Secretary K.C. Krishnegowda said that Forest Farming is the cultivation of High-value speciality crops under a forest canopy that is intentionally modified or maintained to provide shade levels and habitat that favour growth and enhance production levels.

Pointing out that the Forest Department is ready with saplings of Teakwood, Sandalwood, Neem, Redsanders, Silver Oak etc., that are meant to be planted in April, May and June, he said that the farmers can buy these saplings from the Forest Department directly and get a 30 percent subsidy per tree per year.

Interested farmers can register with the Forest Department  before Mar.30 for getting the saplings, Krishnegowda said and added that the farmers have to submit the asked documents while applying to get saplings.

The organisation office-bearers Manjunath, Chetan and others were present during the press meet.

