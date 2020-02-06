Property fraudsters under leash

February 6, 2020

OTP-based property registration comes into force across the State

Faking ownership by creating duplicate identity cards eliminated

Mysore/Mysuru: The State has added one more layer of security in property registrations to lift the integrity of property transactions — to ensure that there is no fraudulent property deals. The Department of Stamps and Registration has rolled out the new system based on One-Time Password (OTP) and the Kaveri software has accordingly been updated.

The Department which has unearthed a series of tampering with the property data on its software system hopes the new OTP system will prevent any attempts at impersonation and forgery of documents.

The OTP-based verification has been implemented on Feb. 5 across all Sub-Registrar Offices and will henceforth be mandatory for all property registrations in the State. The initiative is aimed at preventing impersonation and other irregularities during property registration. The move also comes in the wake of the Kaveri software, which holds the property records database, being hacked. The OTP system was first introduced on a trial basis in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s home district of Shivamogga and the Revenue Department has extended the system to Sub-Registrar Offices in all the districts.

Scanned documents upload

This layer of security involves seller uploading the scanned property documents including Khata certificate, tax receipt and the RTC, where applicable, on the website ahead of registration of transfer of property ownership. Once launched, both buyer and seller in a transaction will receive the OTP to authenticate the registration of the property deed.

OTP-based security feature will act as a solid proof in the event of any attempts at impersonation or forgery of land documents. The Kaveri software earlier used to take only the photo, thumb impressions and identity proof of the buyer and the seller of a particular property.

The uploading of documents and OTP will further enhance the security features. ‘6.8 Patch’ has now been added to Kaveri software for the OTP-based system to work.

Alerts to buyer, seller

The system will alert the buyer and seller and also the authorities manning the Kaveri software if any fraudulent transaction takes place in the future. Also, the system will have the data about the property, sellers and buyers for all future references.

Compulsorily uploading of documents related to a property will help prevent bogus registrations. Similarly, the OTP feature will ensure double verification and is expected to reduce the number of impersonation complaints. The Department expects to send 25,000 to 30,000 SMSes per day as it registers around 10,000 properties on an average in Karnataka. “As the property documents including RTC, Khata certificate and property taxes paid are all available on the website, people faking up ownership by creating duplicate identity cards will be eliminated,” a Sub-Registrar said.

How does OTP-based system work?

As per the ‘6.8 Patch’ updated to Kaveri software, from Feb. 5, all property transactions in Karnataka (buying and selling) will have to produce two witnesses and any one of the documents like voter ID card, driving licence, passport, Aadhaar card, bank pass book with photo and mobile numbers of buyer, seller and one witness. Mobile numbers are mandatory.

While the registration process is on, the software asks the mobile numbers and OTPs will be sent to all the three phones (buyer, seller and one witness) and that have to be revealed to the Registration Officer who enters the same in the Kaveri software to complete the registration process. Apart from OTP, uploading scanned copies of supporting documents of a property being registered will also be mandatory.

