Property tax complaints: Helpline launched

April 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As a measure to address citizen queries regarding payment of revised property tax, online payment and plan approvals, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a Helpline.

A press release from the MCC Commissioner said that the queries on property tax payment  can either be  mailed along with a screenshot of the clarification sought to the dedicated e-mail: [email protected]  or contact the Helpline No. 99807-53325 during office hours (10 am to 5.30 pm) either on WhatsApp or phone.

The release further said that following a Government Order, some revision in tax slabs have been incorporated in property tax for the year 2021-22, for which necessary changes have been made in the software.

However, some property owners are raising doubts regarding tax revision and are petitioning the MCC with queries seeking clarifications and clarity. As such the Helpline has been launched to address public queries.

In respect of Building Plan approvals, the members of the public must apply only through a Registered Architect, Engineer or Planner. In case of any problems, they can send e-mail along with a screenshot to: [email protected] or contact Mob: 99013-63683 or 90350-42331 during office hours.

