Property Tax payment online only, says MCC

March 31, 2021

Vacant site cleaning charges Re. 1 per sq.ft. for 20X30 plot; Rs. 2 for above 20X30 sites

Msyore/Mysuru: While collecting Property Tax from tomorrow, there won’t be any offline payment. While property owners can pay taxes online from the comforts of their homes, even if they come to the Main Office or Zonal Offices of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), there will be online payment only. There will not be any ledger entry like before and all data will be entered into a computer.

“We will not accept offline payment like before. Even the receipts for Property Tax payment will be issued online and property owners can take print out later,” MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nagaraj told Star of Mysore this morning.

Regarding cleaning charges for vacant sites across the city, he said that along with Health Cess, Beggary Cess, Library Cess and Solid Waste Management Cess, property owners have to pay cleaning charges if they own vacant sites.

Cleaning charges are levied per square feet and for a plot measuring 20X30, cleaning charge of Re.1 per square feet has to be paid. All the plots above 20X30 have to pay a cleaning charge of Rs. 2 per square feet.

That means, property owners of 20X30 plot have to pay Rs. 600. For a 30X40 plot, they have to pay Rs. 2,400. For 40X60 plot, Rs. 4,800 has to be paid as cleaning charges and for a 50X80 plot, Rs. 8,000 has to be paid as cleaning charges.

“We do not want unclean vacant sites. Unkempt plots not only mar the beauty of the area but also lead to waste dumping. It is also unsafe as snakes and other reptiles take shelter there. After levying cleaning charges, the MCC will clean that particular vacant site once in three to four months and it is our responsibility to maintain them,” Nagaraj added.

Visit website : https://mysurucitycorporation.co.in/WebSiteMysuru/Home.aspx