Prose gone by…

February 16, 2026

This is the first Anniversary Edition of Star of Mysore since the passing of its Founding Editor, K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), on July 13, 2025.

As we step into the New Year (2026), we revisit one of KBG’s most cherished columns, ‘Abracadabra,’ originally published on Jan. 1, 1979. He wrote it under his pen name, ‘Puck,’ the mischievous and perceptive fairy from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ a signature style he carried into his column.

The piece reproduced below appeared in the first New Year edition after the birth of Star of Mysore on Feb. 16, 1978 and stands as a reminder of the voice, vision and vitality that shaped this small evening newspaper, the voice of Mysuru, from its very beginning. —Ed

I wish you, my dear readers, all the best, nothing but the best and only the best in… this thing, that thing and in everything that you want, that you need and that you wish from your family, friends and enemies.

Please hold your glasses of whisky, pisky or just plain Cauvery water and offer a toast to this newcomer — 1979.

In the past year of 1978, much spirit had flowed through our belly, destroying in the process, sometimes, the spirit of love and kindness. May this not happen in 1979!

I invoke the spirits of our forebears, who celebrated life with smiles and good cheer and entered the Kingdom of Heaven to bless us from their blessed eternal abode on this day so that the New Year shall flow with a lot of spirit, irrespective of whether Mr. Morarji Desai remains as our Prime Minister or not.

In the past year, I have made more enemies than friends. But they are worthy ones. Acid might have flowed through my pen, but I never dipped my quill in the black ink of malice. But most of the time, my pen oozed with goodwill and love.

Machiavelli, in his ‘The Prince,’ noted: “A man who wishes to make the profession of goodness in everything must necessarily come to grief among so many who are not good.” The same is my predicament.

In the past year (1978), apart from many minor irritations and a few major nuisances caused by this column to some individuals, organisations and groups of people, there were two instances which had disturbing, though healthy, after-effects which I shall presently relate.

The first was the ‘Man-Eaters of Coorg’ write-up. It had roused the ire of many Coorgs and kicked up a lot of dust.

A few of them wrote to us singing the praise of the brave sons of the ‘Switzerland of India’ and some agreed with me.

A couple of these letters were published. Others were for my personal consumption.

A Kannada daily, Kodagu Dainika, literally translated my ‘dressing-down’ for the benefit of those Coorgs who were misguided.

Later, one ‘K’, C/o Kodagu Dainika, wrote a tirade against me, challenging me to reveal my identity and offering to enlighten me on the issue.

I love to carry on with my good work incognito! But the silliest thing to happen was the cancellation of subscription to Star of Mysore by some Coorgs.

The second instance was when I wrote about the local Police Training Institute.

A dozen calls from the Department’s Officers and men came, some demanding proof (even though I wrote that no proof was possible at all!), others threatening court action with a veiled threat of arrest.

My family and friends were anxious and even looked unhappy. Thank God, 1978 had been kind to me, unlike Mrs. Indira Gandhi, who, refusing to bend before the country’s ‘highest court’, the Parliament, finally had to bend before the giant jail gate to enter the trap-door!

Now, dear readers, with all humility, I seek your best wishes and blessings for the year 1979. —PUCK