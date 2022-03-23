Protect Nandi Statue from chemicals, acid wash

March 23, 2022

Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa appeals to save rare monolith atop Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, who has started a campaign of sorts to save the Chamundi Hill from destructive development including projects like the ropeway and railings on steps, today raked up the safety of Nandi Statue which he said had deep fissures that were caused when the statue was washed with acid and chemicals in the past.

Speaking at a press conference at Patrakarthara Bhavan this afternoon, Bhyrappa said that rituals like Abhishekas (sacred anointments) are performed on statues with various oils and natural products from centuries to safeguard them from the vagaries of weather. “If you clean the statue with acid and chemicals, the rock will break and a rare statue like Nandi will be lost forever,” he said.

Bhyrappa had called the press conference near the Nandi Statue this morning but as journalists were busy covering the VC’s National Conference at University of Mysore, the press conference venue was shifted to Patrakarthara Bhavan.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that no chemical or acid was used to clean the Nandi but high-power water jets were used to clean it, the former Mayor requested the authorities to leave the statue as-is as even water jets will damage the structure.

It may be recalled here that in 2017, Archaeological Department cleaned Nandi statue using high-power water jets, washing off oil and other deposits that had accumulated on it for years. Following reports that chemicals were used to clean the statue, Archaeology Dept. officials later clarified that they have not used a drop of chemical to clean it. “It is a 350-year-old structure and was sculpted during the period of Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar who ruled from 1659 to 1673 and is the only one-of-its-kind in the State. If there is any damage to it, it will be lost forever,” Bhyrappa added. The Government and District Administration have failed to repair the damaged stretches of the Chamundi Hill even months after landslides though lofty promises were made initially. “Unfortunately, the same Government is speaking on further damaging the Chamundi Hill by erecting ropeway and railings at the steps. This is nothing but a ridiculous move,” he said.

Bhyrappa said that a plan of action is being formulated to prevent destructive development at Chamundi Hill and a meeting will be called with experts, environmentalists, heritage stakeholders on Apr. 3 or 4 to discuss the issues. Environment activist Venkatesh was present at the press meet.