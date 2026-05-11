Protest mounts against plan to fell 561 trees

May 11, 2026

Environmental activists seek sustainable alternatives to protect Mysuru’s ecology

Mysuru: Environmental activists and farmer leaders in Mysuru have united against indiscriminate tree felling in the name of development, urging authorities to adopt sustainable alternatives to protect city’s green heritage.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought permission to cut 561 trees for a series of infrastructure works, including the proposed flyover near the old tollgate on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and road-widening projects towards Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

Yesterday morning, environmental organisation ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ organised a protest meeting at the park opposite Milan Function Hall in Bannimantap. Activists, environmentalists and farmer representatives, who participated in the gathering, strongly opposed large-scale tree cutting for civic projects.

Long-standing green legacy

Addressing the meeting, Major General (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere recalled Mysuru’s long-standing legacy of planned greenery. He said that during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, roads were designed with trees planted on either side, contributing to the city’s ecological wealth and aesthetic appeal.

He pointed out that City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), established in 1903, gave importance to roadside tree planting. “Trees reduce heat, purify polluted air, minimise noise pollution, provide shade and enhance the beauty of urban spaces. Their destruction must be strictly controlled,” he said.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha State President Badagalapura Nagendra said farmers were not opposed to development but would resist projects that damage green cover. “People cannot survive without greenery. Flyovers and road widening works should not come at the cost of unscientific tree felling,” he said.

Traffic to bypass Mysuru

Nagendra also noted that traffic towards Madikeri, Bengaluru and Kerala is expected to bypass Mysuru once the new highway from Srirangapatna towards Kushalnagar is completed, thereby reducing vehicular pressure within the city.

“The proposed flyover near Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital junction) should be executed without unnecessary removal of trees,” he urged.

Parashuramegowda, General Secretary of ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu,’ clarified that the organisation was not against the flyover project itself, but objected to the reported proposal to cut around 350 trees. “Only essential road widening should be taken up. Citizens must come together to protect Mysuru’s environment and heritage,” he said.

Retired professor Prof. Kalachannegowda also appealed to the public to work collectively towards preserving the city’s ecological balance and cultural identity.

Sara Mishra of ‘Reap Benefit’ stressed the need for public consultation in development projects. “The loss of 350 mature trees cannot simply be compensated through sapling plantation or transplantation,” she said.

Another member of ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu,’ Ravi Bale, demanded that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) be made public and shared with environmental experts and organisations for review. The demand was unanimously endorsed at the meeting.

Among those who participated were Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Hosakote Basavaraju, advocate Mannan Khan, activists Gantaiah, Banu Prashanth, Lolakumar, Banu Mohan, Sanjay Dattati, Vishwanath, PUCL member Mansoor Ahmed, Darshan, Niranjan, Akbar, Shivashankar, Srikanth, Geetha and Aishwarya, farmer leader Marankaiah, and residents Prof. Nabejaan, Ghayaz Ahmed, Sarosh, Muddasir Ali Khan, Khurshid Ahmed and Neha Afsar.