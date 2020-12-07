Provide lighting facility at J.P. Nagar bus shelter
Voice of The Reader

December 7, 2020

Sir,

Goblimara bus shelter at J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, lacks lighting facility. Hence, the School and College students as well as senior citizens have to wait in the dark at this bus shelter.

City buses plying from City Bus stand to J.P. Nagar last stop as well as Gorur will pass through this bus shelter. So on behalf of travelling public, I request the authorities concerned as well as the area Corporator to look into this problem and provide lighting facility at this shelter at the earliest.

– A. Subramanya, Mysuru, 1.12.2020

  1. Shanky says:
    December 11, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Fully Agree. Can any one donate one bulb and a solar cell panel with a small battery ? It will run free for several years until someone takes it to his home!

