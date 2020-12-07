Provide lighting facility at J.P. Nagar bus shelter

December 7, 2020

Sir,

Goblimara bus shelter at J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, lacks lighting facility. Hence, the School and College students as well as senior citizens have to wait in the dark at this bus shelter.

City buses plying from City Bus stand to J.P. Nagar last stop as well as Gorur will pass through this bus shelter. So on behalf of travelling public, I request the authorities concerned as well as the area Corporator to look into this problem and provide lighting facility at this shelter at the earliest.

– A. Subramanya, Mysuru, 1.12.2020

