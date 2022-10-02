Provide proper street-lights on Outer Ring Road

Sir,
The Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Mysuru, which is a part of NH, is in very bad condition. Neither the authorities concerned nor our MP, In-charge Minister or MLAs have any inkling on the various issues of this Road which is more than 10 years old.
First, the road has no proper street-lighting facility. Why is this bias when ORR in Bengaluru is fully lit up?
Secondly, the road surface is not befitting a NH.
Further, the permanent deviations at Railway Underpass are traffic hazard at nights without the aforementioned street-lights.
To add to the confusion, this NH has exits to Naidunagar, Belavatta etc., without proper service roads or traffic signals.
Locals on two-wheelers turn into these layouts and come into the Ring Road without switching on the indicators. Without proper traffic lights in place this may witness major accidents.
I request the authorities to take proper action before lives are lost. Let not the awakening be after a Cyrus Mistry-like disaster.
Will the authorities concerned make necessary arrangements to provide permanent LED lights on this Outer Ring Road?
– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 22.9.2022
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
Mr. Charles, this is waste of breath. Many news items have been published by SoM on this subject and also the readers have written to SoM on multiple occasions. But it is absolute insanity and apathy by the concerned authorities. Each time this new item comes up in SoM, the only thing that we read is the rodents eating away the wiring and MUDA and MCC fighting amongst themselves for maintenance and power bill payments and nothing beyond that.
Hello poster and the complainant
“Locals on two-wheelers turn into these layouts and come into the Ring Road without switching on the indicators. Without proper traffic lights in place this may witness major accidents”
Irresponsible drivers of these vehicles. Not surprised as Indians are generally ill-disciplined uncivildedmob.