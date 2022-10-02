Provide proper street-lights on Outer Ring Road

October 2, 2022

Sir,

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Mysuru, which is a part of NH, is in very bad condition. Neither the authorities concerned nor our MP, In-charge Minister or MLAs have any inkling on the various issues of this Road which is more than 10 years old.

First, the road has no proper street-lighting facility. Why is this bias when ORR in Bengaluru is fully lit up?

Secondly, the road surface is not befitting a NH.

Further, the permanent deviations at Railway Underpass are traffic hazard at nights without the aforementioned street-lights.

To add to the confusion, this NH has exits to Naidunagar, Belavatta etc., without proper service roads or traffic signals.

Locals on two-wheelers turn into these layouts and come into the Ring Road without switching on the indicators. Without proper traffic lights in place this may witness major accidents.

I request the authorities to take proper action before lives are lost. Let not the awakening be after a Cyrus Mistry-like disaster.

Will the authorities concerned make necessary arrangements to provide permanent LED lights on this Outer Ring Road?

– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 22.9.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]