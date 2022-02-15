PU and Degree Colleges to re-open from tomorrow
February 15, 2022

Bengaluru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that PU and Degree Colleges, which were ordered to shut down last week following the Hijab-saffron shawl row, will re-open from tomorrow (Feb.16).

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the State capital on Monday, Jnanendra said that with the High Court passing an interim order allowing opening of Colleges with an instruction  that no student should insist on wearing religious clothes until the time the Court decides the matter, PU and Degree Colleges will re-open from Feb.16.

Maintaining that the students and parents must strictly follow the Court instructions, he said that the Police Department will make suitable arrangements for ensuring that everyone adhere to  the Court order.

Referring to the situation in the State with High Schools (Classes 9 and 10) having re-opened on Monday after a brief closure on account of the row, Jnanendra said that barring a few incidents at some places spread across the State, no untoward incidents have been reported from any part of the State.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and top officials were among those who attended the meeting with the Chief Minister.

