Relocation of NTM School: Students and staff happy on continuance of academic activities in new location

February 15, 2022

By M.B. Pavan Murthy

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the decades-old NTM (New Type Model) School on N.S. Road in the heart of the city was shifted to Maharani Teacher Training Institute (MTTI) premises, also on N.S. Road, following a Government order, the School children and the staff seems to be happy that the School has been shifted back to its original location.

Following a Government order, the authorities had shifted the school to MTTI on Feb. 3 and the building was demolished four days later (Feb. 7) to pave way for Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram and Mission to construct Viveka Memorial and Youth Cultural Centre there.

Days after the shifting of the NTM School, the children and the staff alike seems to have got very much adjusted to the new environment, as the MTTI is located opposite the place where the old School existed prior to its demolition. The new premises of NTM School is housed in a building block of MTTI. This block has all the heritage characteristics that very much resembles the earlier NTM School and architectural style in outlook.

The building block in MTTI premises has got a new facelift, with fresh coat of painting done for doors and windows. The block also has a good ventilation. Besides, the School has retained its original furniture, which were shifted in entirety to the new premises before demolition.

At present, the School, which runs Kannada medium classes from standards one to seven, has 71 children, with 47 of them girls. Most of the children and the whole staff expressed their happiness about the new location of the School. Maintaining that the new location has better facilities than the old one, they said that the School has the perfect environment for a Kannada Medium School, where children are taught in pleasant surroundings.

Noting that the School equipment, furniture and other articles are good, the school staff said that articles used for practicals too are being provided in accordance with the needs.

Contending that the old building had drinking water, toilet and electricity problems, they said that a majority of the Government grants then was utilised for payment of power bills as a borewell was sunk there to meet the drinking water requirements. As such, the maintenance cost of the old building ran high and it was proving to be a headache for the authorities. But there are no such issues in the case of the new location, they contended.

Former Corporator D. Nagabushan, who strived hard for the School’s growth for years, said he is happy that the NTM School has returned to its founding location.

Asserting that the MTTI building where the NTM School is now housed was built by Maharani Kempananjammanni, he said that the building is being maintained properly and regularly.

Pointing out that the MTTI premises has a good drainage system and toilets, he said that the MTTI old building has now got a new look with the establishment of the School.

The School is currently headed by an In-charge Head Master and three teachers. The BEO Office has taken care to ensure that the School children do not face any problems in their academics.

The School in the new location currently has a toilet for boys. The construction of a new toilet for girls began yesterday (Feb. 14) and until then, the girl students are asked to use the toilet attached to MTTI.

Local residents and Swami Vivekananda followers too have chipped in with their contribution for the School’s new location, by getting the building painted and providing other amenities.

They are doing their bit to promote this Government-run Kannada Medium School, which was built by the late Maharani of Mysore over a century ago.

They are also thinking of collecting funds from donors for introducing smart classes and providing TV screens and computers for the same.

Meanwhile, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that the NTM School has been re-located to its founding location, which has made students and the staff happy. Maintaining that there is a Gazette notification to prove that the building was built by the erstwhile Maharani Kempananjammanni, Urs asserted that the new location has all things that are needed for academic activities of children.

South Zone BEO Ramaradhya, under whose jurisdiction the School comes, said that a Nali-Kali classroom has been readied at the new location.

Pointing out that teachers drawn from his office have been deputed for the NTM School as a temporary measure to meet the demands of academic activities, he asserted that children are enjoying the new campus and are displaying a renewed enthusiasm for studies. The new location also provides a more conducive atmosphere for learning, which has enthused the students, he added.

A girl student of the School said that she likes the new location very much and almost all students have got acclimatised to the new atmosphere. Arguing that the School has good ventilation and freshness, she said she feels like coming to the School on all days.