Publishers have more responsibility than writers: Prof. B.V. Vasanthkumar

November 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maharani’s Arts College faculty Prof. B.V. Vasanthkumar said that Publishing is not a money-based business but the one which spreads knowledge to the world.

He was speaking after launching the newly formed Akhila Karnataka Lekhakara Mattu Prakashakara Sangha marking Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Rotary Hall on JLB road here on Friday.

Observing that Publishers have more responsibility than writers as they (publishers) are the means of expanding knowledge to the world, Prof. Vasanthkumar said that there are around 2,000 publishers in the State and more than 8,000 Kannada books are published every year, out of which 4,500 books enter Public Libraries run by the Government.

“Publishers must not depend on the Government and Libraries for purchase of books. Instead, the days must come when Libraries have to run behind Publishers for books,” he said adding that writing books would be of no use if they do not get published.

Likening the Publication industry to an Open University, he said that Government must support the Publishing industry, which plays a key role in spreading knowledge and awareness.

‘Pampa Award’ to CPK

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that journalists, writers and cinema achievers should be given preference in conferment of awards as it is they who correct the societal wrongs through their profession.

Pointing out that veteran Litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) has written more than 400 books and over a 1,000 articles and short poems, he said that he has appealed the Chief Minister to confer the prestigious ‘Pampa Award’ to CPK. Senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, who also spoke, said that books and newspapers have a special bonding as book writers also pen articles for newspapers.

Sangha President D.N. Lokappa, Vice-President Nataraj Chowdhary, General Secretary Manasa, Secretary U.S. Mahesh, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, writers N. Girigowda, Dr. CPK, Prabhuswamy and others were present.