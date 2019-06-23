Pune has overtaken Mysuru by a long way in 3 decades: MP

Mysore: MP Pratap Simha, who was re-elected from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, and his wife Arpita Simha were felicitated at a programme organised by Vision Team of Mysuru at Rani Bahaddur auditorium on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Speaking after being felicitated, MP Pratap Simha said that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was a battle between the common man and Opposition parties.

Maintaining that the people of the country out-rightly rejected the false propaganda of Opposition parties, Simha opined that the people of Mysuru-Kodagu re-elected him so that Narendra Modi continues as the Prime Minister. Pointing that the Railway yard remodelling in the city is going on despite opposition by some, the MP said that the works on the renovation of the City Railway Station will be completed by Aug.15.

Noting that Pune city in Maharashtra has over taken Mysuru in three decades in terms of growth, Simha expressed concern over rising unemployment in Mysuru, which needs to be addressed at the earliest.

Stating that the NICE Corridor between Bengaluru and Mysuru which started in 1994-95 is yet to be completed, Simha wondered about the fate of other ongoing developmental works in Mysuru region.

The MP took objection to blaming the Centre for road-widening and such other civic works, when in fact these issues are to be addressed by the State Government and Local Bodies.

Stating that the NR Assembly segment is regarded as the least revenue-earning segment in city, Simha wondered why the informed citizens, officials and local representatives are not looking into the matter. Claiming that there was discrimination in the allotment of funds in MCC, with a senior Corporator getting Rs.80 lakh fund for Kabristan development while first time Corporators getting only Rs.25 lakh funds, Simha wondered whom to question on this discrimination.

Stating that Mangaluru has grown into an education hub with 22 Engineering Colleges and 12 Medical Institutions in the surroundings and Belagavi is growing at a rapid pace, Simha questioned why Mysuru, which is closer to the State Capital, is lacking in pace of development.

Hitting out MUDA’s functioning, the MP said that although sites were allotted in Vijayanagar First to Fourth Stages over 20 years ago, there were many sites vacant in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and this was because of real estate mafia. Claiming that the real estate mafia has taken control of large portions of land in 25 kilometre radius of the city, he urged the MUDA to stop the growth of land mafia.

Utilisation of flood relief funds to Kodagu

Claiming that Prime Minister Modi had released Rs.525 crore for rebuilding of Kodagu after the district was devastated by floods and landslides last year and the CM’s relief fund got Rs.198 crore through public donations, Simha maintained that despite the State Government spending Rs.100 crore, the affected people of Kodagu are yet to get compensation and such things happen when there are two different Governments at the State and the Centre. He urged the State Govt. to compensate the flood victims at the earliest.

Kodagu needs Hi-Tech Hospital

Batting for a Hi-tech Hospital at Kodagu, the MP said that it is the State Government that should sanction the hospital.

Accusing the State Government of apathy, Simha said that the Union Government has sanctioned Rs.950 crore for development and maintenance of ESI Hospitals in the State.

He accused the State Labour Department of apathy in developing ESI Hospitals in the State.

Referring to the drinking water crisis in the city, he said that the local authorities must act appropriately to tackle the crisis.

He blamed the PWD authorities for the delay in the development of the stretch of the Mysuru-Hunsur Road from Jaladarshini Guest House to Hinkal Junction, for which Rs.12 crore was allotted. He also alleged corruption in the execution of the works by the PWD. RSS leader Rajeshji and retired Engineer Sathyanarayan were present.

‘Mysuru-B’luru Highway conversion to be complete by 2021’

Highlighting the priority given by the Narendra Modi Government for development of Highways, MP Pratap Simha said that the works on the 10-lane (including two service roads) Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway taken up at a cost of Rs.7,550 crore will be completed by Dasara, 2021. Maintaining that the Union Government has released Rs.1.44 lakh crore for development of State Highways, he said that 13,500 kms of Highways have been developed in the past five years.

