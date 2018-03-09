Puravankara Home Fest inaugurated in city

Mysuru: Puravankara Ltd, one of the largest residential builders in India, has organised ‘BIG 72 Hours Home Fest’ from Mar. 9 to 11 in city.

The Home Fest was inaugurated by Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna at a private hotel this morning.

According to Ashish R. Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, “Today, Mysuru is considered one of the most promising future cities in Karnataka. The stupendous growth of the IT industry has transformed the demography of this beautiful city. With a prevailing positive economic trend, we feel there is a huge pool of potential buyers in Mysuru who would like to invest in projects in Bengaluru. This is our first such initiative in Mysuru.”

At ‘BIG 72 Hours Home Fest’ Puravankara will be showcasing all the projects from Puravankara (luxury homes) and Provident (premium affordable homes). The fest not only brings all the projects under one roof but also promises a plethora of offers to each home buyer. During the three days, there will be plenty of deals for the projects with prices expected to be offered at the lowest point in the recent months, spot and surprise offerings and much more.

The Home Fest offers a gamut of options to the home buyers to choose as per their need on all premium projects across Bengaluru such as Purva Skydale off Sarjapur Road, Purva Highland off Kanakapura Road, Purva Palm Beach off Hennur Road near Manyata Tech Park, Purva Sunflower on Magadi Road in Rajajinagar, Purva Westend, Kudlu Gate on Hosur Main Road, Provident Park Square, Judicial Layout on Kanakapura Road, Provident Sunworth, near Mysore Road, NICE Junction and The Tree by Provident off Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

AGM of Canara Bank, Mysuru Regional Office Geetha, Senior Vice-President (Sales), Purvankara Ltd. Avinash, Vice-President (Marketing) Dhruba Jyoti Ghosh and others were present.

The Home Fest is open to the public from 10 am to 10 pm on all three days. For more information call Ph: 080-44555555.