Renovated Gandhi Square to be inaugurated tomorrow

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has renovated Gandhi Square located in the heart of the city at a cost of Rs. 32.4 lakh and the same will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Mar.10.

MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar had taken the initiative to convert the Square with the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in it into a heritage circle. The wall around the Circle which was in a dilapidated condition has been renovated and new iron grills have been installed. The pathway is laid with granite inside the Circle.

New steps have been put up and kerb stones are laid neatly all round the Circle which has enhanced the beauty of the Circle.

The civil works have cost Rs.24.5 lakh and Rs.6.20 lakh has been spent on electrical cables and to add to the beauty, heritage lamp posts with LED bulbs have been installed. A garden has been created around the Mahatma Gandhi statue at a cost of Rs.1.70 lakh.

“The work allotted through tender was bagged by contractor N. Umesh and the total cost of the project is Rs.32.4 lakh. He began the work in Nov. 2017 and completed it this month,” said MUDA Assistant Executive Engineer Lakshmeesh, who was in charge of the works to Star of Mysore.

Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had visited this place during the freedom struggle to meet the freedom fighters. The Circle was named in memory of his visit as Gandhi Square. Since the Circle was not properly maintained, MUDA had decided to renovate it, said MUDA Chairman Dhruvakumar.

He told Star of Mysore that the Square now reflected the heritage concept of the city. CM Siddharamaiah will inaugurate it on Mar.10, he added.

CM to distribute Lalithadrinagar sites

The sites in Lalithadrinagar (North) Layout developed by MUDA will be distributed to the applicants by draw of lots near the overhead tank at the layout on Mar.10 at 10.30 am.

The information letter to the site applicants have already been sent through post by MUDA. But this does not include the aspirants of ‘H’ category sites.

If the information letter has not reached the site applicants then they should treat the advertisement released in newspapers as an official invite and participate in the programme, said MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj.