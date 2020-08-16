Rail Museum holds drawing contest

August 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 50 children participated in the I-Day drawing competition organised by Mysuru Rail Museum at its premises in city yesterday. Children in the age group of 5-10 years took part. The theme was ‘Trains and train journey’ or any inspiration from the Museum.

DRM Aparna Garg, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes and complimented the organisers for observing protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitation in the premises.

Subhashini Devasahayam, Vice-President, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) was present on the occasion. Shanthi Babu, Sr.Divisional Mechanical Engineer, SWR, Mysuru proposed a vote of thanks.

The prize winners of drawing contest seen with DRM Aparna Garg and others.

The prize winners are: Vedashri Walimbe – first prize; Heba D. Leona and Varshith – both second prize; P. Mayur – third prize. Besides 7 consolation prizes were also given, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.