‘Waterman of India’ Dr. Rajendra Singh to address webinar tomorrow

August 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Civil Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), has organised a one-day webinar in view of the 61st birthday celebration of the ‘Waterman of India’ — Dr. Rajendra Singh — tomorrow (Aug. 17) at 11.30 am through online.

The highlight of the event is the valuable address by the water conservationist and environmentalist, Magsaysay Award winner Dr. Rajendra Singh.

Dr. B. Manojkumar, Head, Department of Environmental Engineering, SJCE, will also deliver a talk on ‘Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems.’

Gundappa Gowda, Hon. President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P. Vishwanath, Hon. Secretary of VV Sangha, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Dr. H.S. Dayananda, Dean (Academics) and Dr. S.K. Prasad, Professor & Head, Department of Civil Engineering, will be present.

The webinar is open for all and there will be live YouTube streaming too. For details, contact Coordinators A. Sharmila (94480-08699) and J.K. Roopa Priya (Mob: 95919-31988).

Webinar on ‘Research & Innovation’

Also, the Department of Information & Science Engineering (ISE) of VVCE, in association with Institution’s Innovation Council and Anveshan Club, is organising a five-day webinar on ‘Research & Innovation’ from Aug. 17 to 21 from 11 am to 12 noon. This programme will be beneficial for faculty members, research scholars and industry professionals who work in the discipline of Engineering.

In this webinar, five resource persons will deliver the sessions (one session per day) and there will be no registration fee.

The resource persons for this webinar are Dr. G.B. Krishnappa, Dean (R&D), VVCE, Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, VVCE, Dr. N. Rajkumar, Research Manager, CL Educate, New Delhi, Apoorva Singh, UIF Fellow and Dr. K.B. Vinay, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, VVCE.

Topics that will be covered in this webinar are Intellectual Property Rights, Performance Enhancement Indicators, Research Paper Writing, Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship Development through TBI. The coordinators are Prof. Khasim Vali, Prof. S.N. Balu Vijay, Prof. K.N. Prakasha, Prof. S. Gagana and Prof. S. Kavyashree.

On this occasion, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Dr. A.B. Rajendra, Head, Department of ISE, VVCE, will be present.

All sessions will be streamed live through streamyard on YouTube.