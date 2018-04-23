Railways should say ‘NO’ to plastics in trains
As a further step to Swachhatha Abhiyaan, the Railways should take steps to say ‘NO’ to plastics in the trains. The vendors selling eatables like idli and dosa wrap them with thin plastic papers while the vendors selling groundnuts too pack them in plastic covers.

I have in my journey, advised them several times to desist from this practice and use green leaves or paper for packing. This has fallen on deaf ears and they continue their own practices. As a result the passengers after eating the same throw the waste along with plastic covers on the floor of the coach making them dirty.

It is high time the Railways take up the matter on priority and take action against the vendors to put an end to use of plastics.

– K.V. Ramanath, SBM Colony, 4. 2018

April 23, 2018

  1. Arvind K says:
    May 2, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Why so many vendors keep shouting and walking end to end of rakes disturbing travellers?
    Is it a selling strategy adopted by Railways or these guys are illegal vendors with some railway employees blessings. In any way the eatables sold by them are neither of hygiene not fit for human consumption.
    Have a look at the aperon they wear, they wouldn’t have washed since they bought it..
    The lowest thing comes to my mind to express my experience..

