Railways to fine Rs. 500 for travellers without mask
News

Railways to fine Rs. 500 for travellers without mask

April 18, 2021

New Delhi: Railways  has announced that anyone found not wearing face masks at Railway premises, including trains, will be fined Rs. 500. 

The order has been issued in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The measure will be implemented for six months till further notice. 

The order reads, “To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at Railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs. 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by Railway officials authorised for this purpose, on persons not wearing face mask / cover in Railway premises (including trains).” 

The order added, “Railways may take action with immediate effect for a period of six months or till further orders issued in          this regard.” 

It may be mentioned here that Railways has hiked platform ticket to Rs. 50 at select Stations across the country to prevent people from crowding at Railway Stations. This is being done to avoid spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching