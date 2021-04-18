Railways to fine Rs. 500 for travellers without mask

April 18, 2021

New Delhi: Railways has announced that anyone found not wearing face masks at Railway premises, including trains, will be fined Rs. 500.

The order has been issued in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The measure will be implemented for six months till further notice.

The order reads, “To prevent spitting and act of similar nature and to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at Railway premises (including trains), fines (up to Rs. 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by Railway officials authorised for this purpose, on persons not wearing face mask / cover in Railway premises (including trains).”

The order added, “Railways may take action with immediate effect for a period of six months or till further orders issued in this regard.”

It may be mentioned here that Railways has hiked platform ticket to Rs. 50 at select Stations across the country to prevent people from crowding at Railway Stations. This is being done to avoid spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.