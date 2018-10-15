Rain plays spoilsport at Dasara venues

Mysuru: Last evening’s heavy rain played a spoilsport at most of the open-ground Dasara venues this morning.

The worst was J.K. Grounds where Mahila and Makkala Dasara was organised. As it was a concluding day, hundreds of people including school children had thronged the venue but had to return disappointed as most of the stalls had downed their shutters due to water logging.

Stagnant water at most places inside the Flower Show venue (Kuppanna Park) disappointed many visitors who had come to see the Glass House this morning.

The entire J.K. Grounds was filled with slush and people were forced to watch their steps as they headed towards the stalls. While some of the stalls were open, most of them were shut. The organisers had failed to take any precautions despite the weatherman predicting heavy rain.

The problem of slush and water logging was worsened by moving vehicles as many stalls were ready to pack up as today was the last day for Mahila and Makkala Dasara. Yesterday was the last day for the Mathsya Mela and though the organisers had said that the Mela will be held till Oct.16, the aquariums were being dismantled and the fish were being let out to other water tanks. The Mathsya Mela will now be organised at the Exhibition Grounds from Oct.20.

Water logging was witnessed at Maharaja’s College Grounds where Yuva Dasara is being organised. Fortunately, the water will dry up by evening.

Thanks to the organisers of Aahara Mela at Scouts and Guides Grounds, this time there is no water logging as there is a proper drainage system.

Organisers had dug up six small drains that carry water to the main drain that has been dug near the main stage. All the drains have been covered with thick green mats for people to walk on them and prevent them from falling.

Though water entered the Exhibition Grounds yesterday, it did not cause much of damage as the amusement park is in the process of being set up. Stagnant water was witnessed all over the yet-to-be-ready amusement park. Water, however, did not affect the exhibition section as most of the stalls have not been established except for a handful of government stalls.

It rained heavily last evening causing major traffic snarls as lakhs of people had come to the Mysore Palace for Cultural Prog. and Kuppanna Park where the Flower Show was organised, in and around Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Ayurveda College Circle and surrounding areas.

More than one lakh visitors had come to the Flower Show venue and even at 9 pm, the gates were crowded by people who wanted to enter the venue.

The Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd. Rain also inconvenienced travellers in the open-top bus who were stuck amidst traffic jams and heavy rain.