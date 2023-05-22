Rains expected for three more days

May 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rains are expected for three more days in the district including Mysuru city.

An approximate of 15 mm rains was reported in the city yesterday.

While 67 mm rain was recorded at N. Begur in H.D. taluk, 35 mm rain was recorded in a few places at Hunsur taluk. K.R. Nagar and surrounding places recorded 20 mm rain, 45 mm rains were recorded at Harohalli and surrounding places in Mysuru taluk. Daasanur in Nanjangud recorded 16 mm rains, Koppa and surrounding places in Periyapatna taluk recorded 15 mm and Ukkalagere and surrounding places in T. Narasipur taluk recorded 21 mm rainfall till 7 pm yesterday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell.

Meanwhile, Prof. Govindaraju of Organic Farming and Research Institute at Naganahalli told SOM that normal to heavy rainfall is expected in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu for two to three more days.

Pointing out that there could be sudden rainfall anytime, Prof. Govindaraju said that this is pre-monsoon unexpected rains and added that Rohini rain would commence from May 24.

He further said that the temperature in the district had risen since two days which touched 40 degrees Celsius. The rains have brought some relief and the temperature has come down to 35 to 36 degree Celsius. Prof. Govindaraju said that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rains and added that monsoon will enter the State in the first or the second week of June.