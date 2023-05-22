Heavy rains and gusty wind claim three lives in Mysuru

May 22, 2023

Trees, electric poles come crashing down; Cattle electrocuted

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty wind, thunder and lightning, that lashed the district including the city last evening has claimed three lives.

While two persons were killed when lightning struck them, another person was electrocuted after stepping on a live power line which had snapped and fell on the ground.

While many trees and electric poles came crashing down due to gusty wind in the district, two huge trees got uprooted and fell across JLB Road in front of MUDA Office and near City Law Courts Complex. Following gusty winds, tiled and asbestos sheet houses were the most affected as wind blew away tiles and sheets of many houses. Power was disrupted at many places across the district due to snapped power lines.

In Mysuru city, rains began to pour at about 4 pm which continued for more than an hour. After giving a gap, rains accompanied by gusty winds began to lash at about 6 pm.

Though there were no heavy rains, gusty winds uprooted a couple of trees and also brought down electric poles. A few cattle heads were electrocuted.

A huge tree was uprooted in front of District Court in Chamarajapuram. As the tree fell on power lines, the power lines snapped and the electric pole came crashing down.

Trees also fell near Kalamandira on Hunsur Road, JLB Road, Bogadi 2nd Stage, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Alanahalli, Triveni Circle in Kalyangiri, near St. Thomas School in Vidyaranyapuram and Saraswathipuram 5th Main Road. A tree branch broke and fell on K.R. Police Station building on M.G. Road.

As many electric poles had come crashing down, snapping power lines in the process, power was disrupted in many areas in city. Huge cut-outs of CM Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, which were installed near Ramaswamy Circle have broke and fell. Public, who sensed danger, have themselves removed the cut-outs.

Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, suffered the most as sudden gusty winds caught them off guard. On the Outer Ring Road, heavy winds blew away a few two-wheelers resulting in some riders falling down from their bikes and scooters.

Lightning kills two: Two persons were killed when lightning struck them in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks.

Harish (42), a farmer and a resident of Mantikoppal in Hunsur taluk, was working in his agricultural field when rain accompanied by thunder and lightning began to lash.

In a bid to avoid getting drenched, Harish went inside a small hut in the field when the tragedy took place.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, visited the house of the deceased and consoled the family members and instructed the Tahsildar to take steps to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Lokesh (55), a resident of Avarthi village in Periyapatna taluk, was engaged in work at his field when rain began to pour. He then took shelter under a tree when lightning struck killing him on the spot.

A case has been registered at Bylakuppe Police Station. Post-mortem was conducted at Kushalnagar General Hospital and the body was handed over to the family members.

Youth electrocuted: Swamy (18) was killed when he accidentally stepped on a live power line which had snapped and fell on the ground due to wind. The tragedy took place near Kudakoru village in Bettadapura Police limits when Swamy was working in the agricultural field yesterday morning.

Two others, identified as Harish and Sanjay of Doddekoppal, have sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city.

Bettadapura CESC Sub-Division Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Prashanth Kumar visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Bettadapura Police Sub-Inspector Prakash M. Yethinamani and staff also visited the spot and have registered a case.

Trees and over 20 electric poles have come crashing down at Marur, Gavadagere, Marur Kaval and Kattemalalavadi in Hunsur taluk. Due to gusty wind, ceiling of a house in Subash Colony was blown away and at Honnikuppev village, a coconut tree fell on a house damaging it. Many electric poles at Vishwanathiah Colony in H.D. Kote have fallen and a huge tree got uprooted and fell on a car damaging it. A tree fell on the house of one Manikanta, damaging the house.