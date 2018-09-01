Raja Mantapa near Srirangapatna found destroyed

Mandya: Many people are aware of vested interests encroaching upon properties belonging to Mysuru Maharajas. An attempt to grab such a property at Kirangur near Srirangapatna has come to light now.

Everyone is aware that Mysuru Maharajas used to celebrate Dasara Festival in Srirangapatna. As a testimony to that, the Dasara Mantapa used then is still existing. Close to that was the Raja Mantapa where the royal family used to sit and watch the festival programmes. Surprisingly, the Raja Mantapa and acres of land around that have been reportedly encroached upon demolishing the Raja Mantapa.

Dasara: Ranadheera Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar and his predecessors had also established a Bannimantap near Raja Mantapa at Kirangur village near Wellesley bridge on survey number 415 where Goddess Chamundeshwari was worshipped on Dasara Festival days. During those days, a procession was taken out with an idol of the deity followed by cultural programmes.

After offering puja at Ranganathaswamy temple, the Dasara procession used to proceed to Mysore, which clearly remains in memory of historians and seniors of the village.

Legal action: Raitha Sangha leader Kirangur Mohan Kumar has urged the Government to take legal action on culprits who have demolished the Raja Mantapa. He has also appealed Additional DC Vijay, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner and Srirangapatna Tahsildar to restore the historic Raja Mantapa to resume the Dasara Festival.

Mohan Kumar has alleged that a few vested interests had got the Government land around the Raja Mantapa transferred in their name and khata made, to go on with some other construction activity. He further alleged that a 20ft. tall ‘Garuda Kamba’ in front of the Mantapa had been shifted elsewhere.

He complained that idols of various deities too were lying there neglected. He has contended that such a grave irregularity on a heritage site would be a black mark for Srirangapatna and has warned of a protest if the area was not restored.

He has also appealed Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to inspect the area in Sriragapatna.