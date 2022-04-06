Rajendra Vilas Palace back as hotel soon

April 6, 2022

Renovation of iconic structure atop Chamundi Hill in full swing

Mysore/Mysuru: The iconic Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hill will soon regain its lost glory where the Kings and Queens, Viceroys and Ambassadors wined and dined. End-to-end and top-to-bottom renovation works are in full swing and once completed, the structure will be run as a hotel like earlier.

Giving details to newsmen about the project at the residential wing of the Mysore Palace this morning, member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the restoration works began five to six months ago and an expert team from Tamil Nadu is carrying out the works. The restoration has been initiated by His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation.

Giving a 360-degree view of the renovation works through a laptop connected to a big screen, Pramoda Devi, accompanied by her Private Secretary M. Lakshminarayan, said that the structure has five domes including the one at the centre and four at the sides. It has 22 rooms and it is 120 feet from the ground. “We are aiming to complete the renovation by Dasara and once refurbished, the Palace will be run as a hotel like it was before,” she said.

Renovation works under progress at the Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hill.

The most difficult part is renovating the domes of Rajendra Vilas Palace, she said displaying the actual works slide-by-slide on her computer. Rajendra Vilas was built in the 1820s during the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and it stands on a 65-acre property.

“Rajendra Vilas Palace ran as a hotel from 1975 to 1995 and later it was closed and even my husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar passed away. We are now making an effort to restore the glory and we are renovating it in an as-is format without disturbing or altering the traditional and heritage aspect,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said.

She clarified that the Rajendra Vilas Palace does not come under the heritage structure rule.

The domes of the Palace are 70 ft from the terrace and they have a diameter of 20 feet. It was white in colour earlier and the renovated structure will have the same colour and aesthetics. “There are vast amounts of glasses which need delicate work and the floor work also is being taken up. The royal family will maintain the hotel once it starts functioning and there are no plans to give it out to a third party. Along with the structure, the approach roads will also be repaired on behalf of the SDNR Foundation,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said.