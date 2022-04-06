Retain religious character of Chamundi Hill vicinity

April 6, 2022

Do not go against nature and alter it, Pramoda Devi appeals

Mysore/Mysuru: On the sidelines of the press conference that was called by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar this morning, she mentioned about the concretisation of Chamundi Hill and called for minimising the constructions and retaining the place as a destination of religious significance and not as a place for commercial importance.

“It is a pious and sacred area where people come from all over the world to pray. I have no objections if facilities are provided to the devotees. But I do not approve of projects like the ropeway and steps to the railings. We need to oppose them in a legal way or by convincing the Government to shelve the projects. It is my personal opinion that the place must not be converted into a concrete jungle,” she said.

In a slow and measured tone, Pramoda Devi said that places of so much of religious significance to Mysuru must be retained. “Chamundi Hill is easily accessible within 15 or 20 minutes by road and there is no need for a ropeway. We have been amply warned by a series of landslides. We cannot go against nature and we should not alter it. Again, this is my personal opinion,” she said.

Reiterating her opinion on Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings, Pramoda Devi said, “Mysuru is a heritage city and people come from many places top see the heritage structures. But if you raze the heritage structures and construct heritage-like structures, there is no meaning for a heritage city. The His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation is ready to take up the renovation of Lansdowne and Devaraja Market if the Government takes a decision,” she said.

“In the past too, the restoration experts and heritage artisans whom we had consulted have opined that both Lansdowne and Devaraja Market can be restored. I will leave this to the Government. In fact, we have completely renovated the Art Gallery at Jaganmohan Palace, two heritage wings of the Mysore Palace and the floor of the Bangalore Palace. Similarly, even the restoration of Lansdowne and Devaraja Market can be taken up to retain their heritage character,” she added.