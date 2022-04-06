Retain religious character of Chamundi Hill vicinity

Do not go against nature and alter it, Pramoda Devi appeals
Mysore/Mysuru: On the sidelines of the press conference that was called by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar this morning, she mentioned about the concretisation of Chamundi Hill and called for minimising the constructions and retaining the place as a destination of religious significance and not as a place for commercial importance.
“It is a pious and sacred area where people come from all over the world to pray. I have no objections if facilities are provided to the devotees. But I do not approve of projects like the ropeway and steps to the railings. We need to oppose them in a legal way or by convincing the Government to shelve the projects. It is my personal opinion that the place must not be converted into a concrete jungle,” she said.
In a slow and measured tone, Pramoda Devi said that places of so much of religious significance to Mysuru must be retained. “Chamundi Hill is easily accessible within 15 or 20 minutes by road and there is no need for a ropeway. We have been amply warned by a series of landslides. We cannot go against nature and we should not alter it. Again, this is my personal opinion,” she said.
Reiterating her opinion on Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings, Pramoda Devi said, “Mysuru is a heritage city and people come from many places top see the heritage structures. But if you raze the heritage structures and construct heritage-like structures, there is no meaning for a heritage city. The His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation is ready to take up the renovation of Lansdowne and Devaraja Market if the Government takes a decision,” she said.
“In the past too, the restoration experts and heritage artisans whom we had consulted have opined that both Lansdowne and Devaraja Market can be restored. I will leave this to the Government. In fact, we have completely renovated the Art Gallery at Jaganmohan Palace, two heritage wings of the Mysore Palace and the floor of the Bangalore Palace. Similarly, even the restoration of Lansdowne and Devaraja Market can be taken up to retain their heritage character,” she added.
Which heritage structures? Thee are not many, except the Palace and the Chamundi Hill, which is breaking up, by the massive numbers of visitors, a large majority of them live in the fast expanding city of Mysore, and are new comers, who drive their cars up using the Hill road.
Get on with the renovation f Lansdowne building with its matchbox size shop spaces, and Devaraja Market which made itself not relevant by dishing out expensive and not fresh fruits and vegetables, when new street markets springing up in every extension started selling them at a competitive cheaper prices.
Did she think further after what to do with Lansdowne building and Devaraja market , after their renovation?
This Urs woman is just a rich landlady living in an outhouse called Amba Vilas within a large bungalow called Mysore Palace. That is the reality, after Royalty thankfully abolished by Sirdar Patel, soon after independence, some 70_years ago! The sooner she faces this reality the better. There will be no grand return of Maharajas.
Interesting that the last 3 Wadiyars, died in Bangalore Palace, not in Mysore Palace. The last 2 of them, because of indulging in excesses-as colourful stories by Palace officials whispered about and Bangalore Palace suited them better as a remote place!
As for Chamundi Hill, its geological structure is pounded by the massive vehicular traffic on its road. She should have come out , and observed how the city has been expanding fast during the last 4 decades with large numbers of people arriving from outside the city and state to settle every few months. It is they , the car owners using their cars on the Hill road that cause the slicing off the geological structure frequently. Most of them are encouraged to visit the Temple, by the Temple authorities on the Hill, through publications of auspicious events almost every month. These events and the special darshans bring large amounts of money for the personal pockets of them and the priests. The chief priest there who got his position through the dynastical practice, is said to have become very wealthy!!
Hence, even if all tourists are banned, developments cancelled,, the Rope Way construction abandoned, still the increasing numbers of city settlers visiting for purely worshipping purposes, on its road alone will kill of the Hill structure within a decade.
As for the renovation of Lansdowne building and Devaraja Market, abandoned , after they became commercially not viable the government should let her spend the crores necessary. But then what?
There are many unwanted concrete structures atop the hill is a fact. Parking lot and the recent food plaza is a case in point. This should stop. As Mysore Palace is one of the most visited tourist place in India, there is always a chance for a percentage of this foot fall reflecting in increasing visitors to Temples. After all Chamundeswari being a powerful Devi this is bound to happen. Only way of decreasing pollution by increasing vehicular traffic would be to only allow Electric Buses managed by the State itself and banning private vehicles .
Markets definitely need to be saved and restored. People who want a big mall to wander around and window shop can look elsewhere. It is stupid to allege the shops are match box size etc . Go and ask Guru sweets , I dont think he will complain. Every shop has a history of its own. City has grown and the shopping options are many and according to individual needs and fancies. But the Market is not the shops in the periphery but also what is inside. They have a charm of their own. The soul of such heritage precincts needs to be protected . Hell with characters like Mann XXXX and Gusto XXX. Who cares for such crap opinion. ( bungalow called Mysore Palace etc ). It only shows their sick mental make up. Where one died is any indication of their personality ? Rajashri also KRW IV died in Bangalore Palace . How low can one stoop ?
But the there is a question to the Royal Lady also ? When you talk aboy heritage etc, why have you allowed a grotesquely aquarium in the precincts of one of the oldest Palaces of Mysore ( Summer Palace – Lokarajan Palace ) ?