‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award conferred

September 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Hindustani Classical singer Vidushi Lalith J. Rao was conferred the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award during the inauguration of cultural programmes at Palace yesterday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Vidushi Lalith J. Rao, who is now settled in Bengaluru, said that she was extremely delighted for having received the prestigious award. Stating that she felt dumb-founded when her name was announced for the award, she said that Ustad Fayaz Khan was the Guru of all her Gurus, who was bestowed with the title ‘Aftab-e-Mousiki’ by the then Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar after he gave a concert at the Mysore Palace. Now, she has been bestowed with the prestigious music award of the State Government at the same venue where Ustad Fayaz Khan was honoured, she said adding that this was the biggest moment of her life.

Though the award was to be conferred by the Chief Minister as is the practice, the Kannada and Culture Minister should have conferred the award on Vidu. Lalith J. Rao, in the absence of CM Bommai, who left for Hubballi along with President Droupadi Murmu after Dasara inauguration in the morning. But Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, who was present along with the District Minister S.T. Somashekar during the inauguration of Dasara Cultural programmes, left the venue along with Somashekar some time after the inauguration for taking part in the launching of Dasara illumination. Though Somashekar returned after some time, Sunil Kumar did not turn up for the conferment of the award, which brought disappointment among the audience.

Mayor Shivakumar, Dy. Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee Presient Somasundar, Vice-President Gejjagalli Mahesh, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya were present.