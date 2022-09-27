Wrestlers fight it out at Dasara contest

September 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: By providing more than 100 wrestling houses (Garadi Mane), the State Government is encouraging traditional wrestling, said Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda. He was speaking after inaugurating the traditional wrestling bouts organised as part of Dasara festivities at D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium at Doddakere Maidan here yesterday.

Continuing, the Minister said that Dasara is a festival for everyone in the State and added that Mysuru Dasara has always given encouragement and strength to the wrestlers.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who also spoke, said that 30 to 40 wrestlers from various States are taking part in this year’s Dasara Wrestling events which is a special one. The Minister appreciated the Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee for organising the events perfectly.

Earlier, the sports torch was brought to the wrestling arena by senior wrestler Pailwan KSRTC Kempegowda, who offered puja to the mud (matti).

MLA L. Nagendra, Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee Special Officer Dr. B.N. Nandini, President K. Devaraj, Working President Govindaraju, Vice-Presidents H.S. Vedaraj, Mahesh Raje Urs and M.M. Rajegowda, Secretary S.J. Harshavardhan, BJP City President Srivatsa and others were present on the occasion.

Audience express anger on Kollapur wrestler

During the bout between Pailwan Siddeshwar Mouli Jamadale of Kollapur and Pailwan Vikas Kala of Haryana, wrestling fans expressed their anger on Siddeshwar over his behaviour.

Siddeshwar, who was in the attacking mood from the beginning of the bout, did not follow the rules, resulting in the audience getting angry on him.

As one of the senior wrestlers shouted on Siddeshwar to wrestle in an orderly manner, Siddeshwar got angry and tried to pick up a fight with the audience.

MLA L. Nagendra, a former wrestler, who was the referee, intervened and brought the situation under control. Finally, the bout ended in a draw after one hour of wrestling.

Even the bout between Pailwan Vikas and Pailwan Sagar Chougle of Kollapur ended in a draw. The bout between Pailwan Bhyranayaka of Mysuru and Satish Kalale too ended in a draw. Pailwan Krishnagopal of Rammanahalli defeated Mohammed Tabis Khan.

In women wrestling events, Pailwal Mahadevi of Kyathamaranahalli lost to Pailwan Janavi of Bannur. Pailwan Rekha of Agrahara defeated Pailwan Rajeshwari of Kyathamaranahalli and Pailwan Nandini of Ganiganakoppal won against Pailwan Devika of Kyathamaranahalli.