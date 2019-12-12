Rally against online sale of medicines

December 12, 2019

Mysuru: A protest rally, organised by Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysore Branch, against online sale of medicines and amendments to Schedule K of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 was taken out in city yesterday morning.

The rally consisting members of Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysore Branch, Mysore District Chemists and Druggists Association, students of JSS, Farooqia and Cauvery Pharmacy Colleges and lecturers, which began from JSS College of Pharmacy on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road passed through LIC Circle, Nelson Mandela Road, Highway Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Seshadri Iyer Road, City Railway Station Circle, Dasappa Circle, Metropole Hotel Circle to reach Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where a memorandum was submitted to the Tahsildar.

Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysore Branch Hon. Secretary Dr. R.S. Chandan, speaking to SOM said that medication errors/prescription errors (dosage mistakes) were more prevalent these days because of fixed dose combinations and new drugs and added that pharmacist intervention and prescription or medication review had prevented the possible harm by these drugs.

Continuing, he said that amendments were being made to Schedule K of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 which makes even an Anganwadi worker to dispense medicines which has raised serious objections for the proposed amendments.

He said that the recent amendments brought out by the Central Government would allow unqualified persons to dispense medicines in the absence of qualified registered pharmacist which would lead to medication errors and prove detrimental to patients and the downfall of pharmacy profession. The protestors, in view of patient’s safety had urged the Government to withdraw the amendments to Schedule K. Of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 and encourage services of pharmacy profession throughout the country.

Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysore Branch President Dr.T.M. Pramod Kumar, Vice-President Mohammed Salaudin, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy Principal Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi, students and lecturers took part in the rally.

