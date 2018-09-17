Ramesh Jarakiholi arrives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Minister for Small Scale Industries Ramesh Jarakiholi, the elder of the Jarakiholi brothers, arrived in Bengaluru this morning reportedly to hold talks with former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who returned from his 13-day foreign tour early yesterday morning.

The purported meeting assumes significance in the wake of Jarakiholi brothers giving warning signs to the coalition government, over alleged intervention by Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Belagavi district, the home district of Jarakiholi brothers.

Ramesh, who went in incommunicado since the past two days, could not be contacted by senior Congress leaders and State Congress in-charge Venugopal, who wanted to talk to him, in an effort to end confusions.

It is said that the Congress High Command, upset over the attitude of Jarakiholis, is said to have entrusted the responsibility of handling the Jarakiholi brothers issue to Siddharamaiah.

Meanwhile, Siddharamaiah speaking to press persons at Bengaluru after his return from foreign tour yesterday, maintained that he was not aware of the current political happenings in the State.

Clarifying that he had no information about Jarakoholi brothers issue, the former CM said that he went on a foreign trip to take a break from politics.

Replying to a question on reports that several Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP, Siddharamaiah said that State BJP Chief was making false claims and no Congress MLA was willing to desert the party.