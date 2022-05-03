Ramzan celebrated in city

May 3, 2022

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Maulana Mohammed Usman Shariff delivers Eid message

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of two years, thousands of Muslim brethren attended mass prayers at all the Eidgah grounds in city this morning to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitar (Ramzan). The public celebrations had been restricted in the previous two years due COVID pandemic.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Maulana Mohammed Usman Shariff led the prayers at the Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar at 10.30 am. In his message, Sir Khazi said that due to pandemic, Ramzan was celebrated in a simple manner since two years and “this year, the Almighty has given us an opportunity to celebrate the festival with mass prayers for which we should be thankful.”

Pointing out that the religion preaches about communal harmony and brotherhood, Sir Khazi said that unity and national integration is the need of the hour. He called upon everyone to help the poor and the needy by giving a part of their earnings.

After Eid prayers, Muslim brethren greeted each other. Mass prayers were also offered at Eidgah grounds in Rajivnagar, Ghousianagar and Mosques across the city.

Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait offered Eid prayers at Masjid-e-Kutchi Memon on Ashoka Road. Greeting Muslim community on the occasion of Ramzan, Sait also extended his greetings to people celebrating Basava Jayanthi.

N.R. Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar, N.R. Inspector Azaruddin and staff provided security near the Eidgah grounds at Tilaknagar.

N.R. Traffic Inspector Suresh Kumar and staff regulated movement of vehicles to prevent traffic jams.

Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, former Dean of SJCE Dr. Syed Shakeeb ur Rahman, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, President of Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd. Dr. Abdul Ravoof, Moulana Abdul Salam, Chairman of Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Ghayas Ahmed, former Corporators K.C. Shoukath Pasha and Suhail Baig, social worker Mirza Jamsheed Baig, Senior Journalist Khadri and others attended mass Eid prayers.