Rangayana all set to stage Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’ in February or March

January 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Parva, a well-known novel of Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa is being adapted into theatre and will be staged for the first time, in all likelihood, in February last week or early March of this year.

Announcing this at a press meet at Sriranga auditorium here recently, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said, “Preparations are in full swing to bring on stage the theatrical adaptation of popular novel ‘Parva’ written by noted Kannada novelist and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa. Rangayana has earmarked Rs. 10 lakh and we are hoping to receive a grant of Rs. 50 lakh from the Government. We have already worked on the theatrical script. This will be a seven-and-a-half-hour play, one of the longest duration play in the history of modern theatre, which would include four intervals in between.”

“A team of 40 artistes, which would include 13 Rangayana artistes, 17 amateur actors and 10 stage technicians have been involved in the production and are now rehearsing the play. Novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa is also participating in these rehearsals at regular intervals and providing his valuable inputs. He has also promised to visit us two more times and interact with all the actors involved,” he said.

“As of now, we are planning to stage the play Parva in the last week of February. In case, if this is going to coincide with All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which is going to be held in Haveri, then the first show of the play will be postponed to the first month of March. Rangayana is planning to stage this unique play multiple times for three consecutive months, in March, April and May. Rangayana has successfully staged five-hour play ‘Ramayana Darshanam’. This time, it is going to be a seven-and-a-half-hour play, to be held from morning to evening,” he added.

“We are also planning to organise shows in 10 districts, at least two shows per district, including in Bengaluru as well as five cities outside Karnataka State.

District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and MLA L. Nagendra have already promised to release funds from the Government as early as possible. Meanwhile, theatrical adaptation of this novel scripted by Theatre Director Prakash Belawadi will soon be published and released by Sahitya Bhandara. Noted movie director P. Sheshadri is making a documentary titled ‘Making of Parva’ which will released soon,” he said.

Rangayana to host national seminar on ‘Parva’ and ‘Mahabharata’ in February

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa also stated that Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’ has now been translated into Russian and Chinese languages and will be released in February.

Speaking at the press conference, he said, “Before staging the play, Rangayana will be hosting a national seminar on ‘Parva’ and ‘Mahabharata’ in February. Russian and Chinese version of ‘Parva’, published by Kendra Sahitya Academy, will be released on the occasion.”