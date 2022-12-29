Receives Academic Excellence Award
Photo News

Receives Academic Excellence Award

December 29, 2022

Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, is seen receiving the Academic Excellence Award given by the Centre of Education Growth and Research at Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, during the Fifth International Summit on Education recently. He is seen with Ravish Roshan, Director, Centre for Education Growth and Research, Manish Kothari, President, Centre for Education Growth and Research, Karnataka Chapter and others.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Receives Academic Excellence Award”

  1. Sam says:
    December 31, 2022 at 11:29 am

    How many engineering colleges in this city? No quality and no excellence. No wonder all Indian students want to go abroad to get even undergraduate degrees.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching