Receives Academic Excellence Award

Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, is seen receiving the Academic Excellence Award given by the Centre of Education Growth and Research at Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, during the Fifth International Summit on Education recently. He is seen with Ravish Roshan, Director, Centre for Education Growth and Research, Manish Kothari, President, Centre for Education Growth and Research, Karnataka Chapter and others.
How many engineering colleges in this city? No quality and no excellence. No wonder all Indian students want to go abroad to get even undergraduate degrees.