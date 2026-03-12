Regional Commr. pays surprise visit to Mysuru Taluk office

March 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Regional Commissioner, Mysuru Division, Nitesh Patil paid a surprise visit to Mysuru Taluk Office at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad yesterday.

During his visit, the Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil inspected the files and works allotted to officers and staff members.

Later, RC Patil held a meeting with officials and staff members, during which he reviewed the progress of applications related to podi, e-khata, title deeds, RRT correction, e-swathu among others.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that all public grievances were resolved on time. Tahsildar Mahesh and other officials were present on the occasion.